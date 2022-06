The “absolutely scandalous” European court decision which effectively grounded the first flight to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was politically motivated, according to the Home Secretary.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire.“You’ve got to look at the motivation,” Priti Patel told The Daily Telegraph.“How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I’m of the view that it is, absolutely.“The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned.“We don’t know who...

