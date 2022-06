It’s easy to ride out stock market highs and lows when you’re still working. After all, the common advice for managing your 401(k) in a down market is standard: Just wait it out. The average bear market — usually defined as a dip in securities of 20% or more from recent highs — can last 13 months from growth peak to bottoming out and bounce back to breakeven at around 27 months. If you’re in your 40s or 50s, the best move is to take a deep breath, brew some herbal tea and be patient.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO