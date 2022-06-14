Zaza Pachulia defends Warriors' league-leading payroll

The Warriors have caught some flack lately for their big-money ways and league-leading payroll in excess of $340 million. Last week, rival executives grumbled to ESPN’s Zach Lowe about their “competitive spending advantage.” On Monday night, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called Game 5 a “checkbook win” for the Warriors after Andrew Wiggins – the fourth max contact player on the team – led Golden State to a win.

Warriors basketball operations consultant Zaza Pachulia joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” for his bi-weekly appearance Tuesday and defended the organization. Check out the full interview below:

“We’re not doing something that is illegal or against the rules,” Zaza said told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “We are doing something that we are totally fine to do. It’s totally legal. It’s on behalf of the ownership group that we have. I’m super proud of what Joe Lacob and Peter Guber has done for this team. Culturally, on and off the court, I’ve never seen anywhere with an ownership group being so dedicated, to be thinking about the players and their families. I’m thankful to be part of it.”