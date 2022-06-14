ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Zaza Pachulia defends Warriors' league-leading payroll

By The Morning Roast
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Ko0b_0gAiW9fF00

The Warriors have caught some flack lately for their big-money ways and league-leading payroll in excess of $340 million. Last week, rival executives grumbled to ESPN’s Zach Lowe about their “competitive spending advantage.” On Monday night, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst called Game 5 a “checkbook win” for the Warriors after Andrew Wiggins – the fourth max contact player on the team – led Golden State to a win.

Warriors basketball operations consultant Zaza Pachulia joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” for his bi-weekly appearance Tuesday and defended the organization. Check out the full interview below:

“We’re not doing something that is illegal or against the rules,” Zaza said told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky. “We are doing something that we are totally fine to do. It’s totally legal. It’s on behalf of the ownership group that we have. I’m super proud of what Joe Lacob and Peter Guber has done for this team. Culturally, on and off the court, I’ve never seen anywhere with an ownership group being so dedicated, to be thinking about the players and their families. I’m thankful to be part of it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Video Of Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old Son Goes Viral

Basketball runs in the Curry family's blood, there's no doubt about it. Earlier this week, Ayesha Curry posted a video of her son, Canon, dribbling two basketballs at the same time. Her caption for the post said, "Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy." The NBA world quickly pointed...
NBA
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha reacts to GSW title win

With the Golden State Warriors finishing off the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Stephen Curry has finally won his first Finals MVP. The All-Star point guard finally has this prestigious award to go along with his four championship rings and two regular season MVP awards. And while he and his teammates, the Warriors’ coaching staff, and front office have every reason to celebrate this momentous occasion, Curry’s wife, Ayesha, has a very special reaction to the Dubs’ title win.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Klay Thompson Was Not Happy With Another NBA Player Last Night

Over the years, the Golden State Warriors have developed a slogan to demonstrate the championship standard they've come to expect. During the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, one NBA player disrespected this slogan. After a win over the Warriors on March 28, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Zaza Pachulia
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Peter Guber
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors May Be Forced To Trade Andrew Wiggins Before He Become Unrestricted Free Agent To Cut The Salary

The Golden State Warriors have found a gem of a player on their roster with Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors traded for him towards the end of the 2019-20 season with many question marks around him. His contract was considered too big for a player who had hit his ceiling. The Minnesota Timberwolves were forced to give up a pick that became Jonathan Kuminga and Wiggins to get back D'Angelo Russell.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

'Fake Klay Thompson' Gets A Call From Brooklyn Nets Owner To Play For The Team After Being Banned For Life From Chase Center: "They Don’t Want You In Golden State. Come Play In Brooklyn!"

In the success of the Golden State Warriors over the last decade or so, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have arguably played the biggest role. The Splash Brothers changed the game with their incredible 3-point shooting ability. This also led to the popularity of the two soaring through the heights....
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Posts An Amazing Video Of Son, Canon Curry: "He Will Be Better Than His Father"

Stephen Curry is hard at work trying to win another NBA Championship this season, the fourth in his career. While Steph is known to be an assassin on the basketball court, he takes his responsibilities as a father off the court extremely seriously. Steph's daughter Riley used to be a regular fixture of Steph's post-game interviews a couple of years ago.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Espn
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Nick Young Says Andrew Bynum Wasn’t Interested In Playing Basketball: “He Used To Drive In His Ferrari That He Couldn’t Fit In. He Was Outside The Arena Just Doing Donuts In The Ferrari In The Snow.“

The Los Angeles Lakers seem to have a knack for finding amazing talents and nurturing them into superstars. They did that with Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant. In exchange, the two players became superstars in their respective careers and did a lot for the franchise. Back during the 2005 NBA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Controversial Shirt

Rory McIlroy was rocking an interesting shirt during the first round of the U.S. Open on Thursday. Most golfers usually just wear casual shirts for these tournaments, but McIlroy wore one that Nike may not be too proud of. Golf fans had some funny reactions to McIlroy's shirt as he...
GOLF
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown lifts up Jayson Tatum following loss in NBA Finals

On a difficult night for the entire team, Jayson Tatum may have struggled the most relative to expectations for the Boston Celtics. Tatum finished with only 13 points for the C's in a 103-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors which ended his season, shooting 6 of 18 from the field with three rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers in 40 minutes.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant responds to Klay Thompson calling out Jaren Jackson Jr.

As the Golden State Warriors celebrated their fourth championship in eight seasons on Thursday, Klay Thompson made sure to call out Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. After the Grizzlies beat the Warriors earlier in the season, Jackson tweeted out Golden State’s previous rallying cry “strength in numbers.” Thompson made sure to make that a point Thursday night, calling Jackson a bum and a clown.
MEMPHIS, TN
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy