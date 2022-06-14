Look: Phil Mickelson's Outfit Going Viral Tuesday Afternoon

The US Open is known for being the most challenging event in golf, and Rory McIlroy got an unfriendly reminder of that during the first round on Thursday. McIlroy caught a terrible break with his tee shot on the 5th hole at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass. The ball ended up in some long fescue just at the end of a bunker. McIlroy tried to pop it on the green, but he ended up advancing it about 20 feet into another bunker. He was not happy.

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO