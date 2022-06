HAWLEY, Pa. — Waking up with a cup of coffee and a view, you don't have to travel very far for a taste of the lakeside life. "A lot of people come to us from the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area, and those who find us tend to come back, so we're hoping this year people discover us even though we're right down the street," said Justin Genzlinger, CEO of Settlers Hospitality, which operates three hotels in the Lake Wallenpaupack area – Silver Birches Resort, Settlers Inn, and Ledges Hotel.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO