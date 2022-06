Most fans who have been following any news around champions know that the next League of Legends champion will likely be the next ADC. That is just it though. Until recently, many have believed the name of this new champion to be unknown. But now, leaks are showing that Nilah might be the next champion. Here is what is known about League of Legends Nilah and if they might be the new ADC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO