Rams Have Re-Signed Player Following Roster Cut

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.

FRISCO, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO