Chicago, IL

Firefighter critically wounded in 2021 West Pullman mass shooting dies

By Sun Times Media Wire
 3 days ago

A Chicago firefighter, who was wounded in a mass shooting in West Pullman after a birthday party last year, has died.

Timothy Eiland, 33, a father of five, was pronounced dead Monday at South Suburban Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Fire officials confirmed Eiland’s passing, saying “this senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland’s family, our department and our city.”

Eiland was walking with his sister Elishama Wright, joking and laughing after a surprise birthday party on Sept. 11, when gunfire broke out. As people started to scramble, Wright found him “on the ground with blood squirting from his face,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times at the time.

She ducked back into the building in the 300 block of East Kensington Avenue until the shooting stopped, then rushed outside to see about her brother and daughter, who were two of six people shot in the attack.

Eiland was shot in the face and initially taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Also killed was Schenia Smith, 42, a mother from Dolton, who was shot in an arm and armpit.

Wright’s 15-year-old daughter, Divine O’Neal, was wounded in an arm. Three men were also wounded.

In September, Wright described her brother as “an awesome fireman, an awesome husband, an awesome friend” and was known for his sense of humor. His father was a firefighter, too.

