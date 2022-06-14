Part of Crestwood Drive to close for paving operations

VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, June 17, Crestwood Drive will close between Navarro Street and Holly Street from 4 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. This area will undergo paving operations.

All businesses and homes in the construction area will remain accessible. You can avoid delays by seeking alternate routes.

The construction is part of the $3,786,996 Crestwood Drive Phase II reconstruction project. Phase II is expected to be fully complete by February 2023.

You can find more information by contacting Engineering at 361-485-3340.

