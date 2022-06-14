A Community Thrives: Gannett Foundation, Star urge local nonprofits to apply for funds

Organizations and nonprofits across the nation were impacted by the pandemic, affecting the services they were able to provide for their communities.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, is hoping to fill the void and award grants to groups looking to improve their communities. Gannett, the parent company of the USA TODAY Network and the Ventura County Star, sponsors A Community Thrives.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations.

In 2020, two Ventura County nonprofits received a combined $23,800 in grants through the program. The Gannett Foundation awarded $8,400 each to the Ventura County Family Justice Center Foundation and kidSTREAM.

Additionally, kidSTREAM received a $7,000 fundraising incentive grant for being among the top six fundraisers in the crowd-rise portion of the program.

In this year's installment, A Community Thrives began accepting applications June 1 for organizations looking to bring awareness to a project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on historically underserved individuals and groups.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

Organizations will raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 project grants: three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according A Community Thrives ' website.

There are also operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those who wish to compete.

Organizations can apply at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/giving-events/act22/home . The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, and recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

Why raise money?

The stories told by journalists in the USA TODAY Network helped inspire the creation of A Community Thrives. Journalists hear amazing ideas to improve American communities.

“A Community Thrives further highlights Gannett’s mission to empower communities to thrive by not only telling their stories, but also providing support to those who need it most,” said Mike Reed, CEO of Gannett and chairman of the Gannett Foundation. “This initiative organically assists quality organizations that share our desire to improve lives, and we are proud to be implementing the program for the sixth year.”

In 2021, Interfaith Neighbors received a $100,000 grant to support the expansion of the Kula Urban Farm in New Jersey that assists the community with a homelessness prevention program and meal programs.

“Communities are important,” Paul McEvily, executive director of Interfaith Neighbors, told USA TODAY in 2021 . “People who reside in that community need to understand and appreciate what makes the community thrive, and a community thrives when everyone in that community is doing well.”

Locally, Camarillo-based organization kidSTREAM aims to encourage children to engage in science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math, said Executive Director Michael Shanklin.

"It was amazing to see the number of people who came out and supported kidSTREAM through the A Community Thrives effort. About 400 donors came out and supported us. To see that kind of support from the community was truly humbling," Shanklin said in 2020.

