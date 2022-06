Cover photos of the James River running through Richmond, Virginia. Photo courtesy of Getty Images by felixmizioznikov. After a week-long search, Richmond rescue crews recovered a body presumed to be that of Sarah Erway, 28, one of two women who went missing after a paddling accident over Bosher Dam in Virginia. The accident took place on the James River on Memorial Day weekend, at a time when the river was running at dangerously high levels. This week, the Virginia medical examiner’s office has confirmed that the body found in the James River was that of Erway.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO