ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, VA

Traffic Alert: Extended closures on VA Route 29 could cause I-66 delays starting Tuesday

By Tolulope Ajayi
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Heads up Virginia commuters! Watch out for possible delays on I-66 East starting Tuesday as crews finish the paving of the upcoming express lanes, according to a press release...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

Variable speed limit signs along I-95 in Virginia go into use next week

VIRGINIA - In a matter of days, the speed limit along a strip of I-95 Northbound in Virginia will begin changing depending on the flow of traffic. Starting next Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin using variable speed limit signs along a 15-mile stretch of the highway in Caroline and Spotsylvania Counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Fairfax, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hov#Vdot#Monitor Transform66 Org
theriver953.com

Winchester modifies City speed limits

After receiving numerous concerns from citizens regarding speed limits on some streets the Winchester City Council voted to modify them. The City Council voted Tues. June 14 that all alleys in the city and all roads in Jim Barnett Park will now be 15 miles per hour. Millwood Avenue between...
WINCHESTER, VA
WJLA

DC's heat emergency plan activated Friday amid sweltering conditions

WASHINGTON (7News) — A heat emergency was issued in D.C. at 11 a.m. Friday, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Department of Human Services. The plan is implemented when the temperature or heat index in D.C. reaches 95 degrees, the city's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
arlnow.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Arlington County is now under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Forecasters say strong storms are possible tonight (Thursday), with damaging winds and maybe even an isolated tornado. The watch was issued at 3:30 p.m. and is in effect until midnight.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Metro brings back 8 of its newest 7000 series trains to service Thursday

WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time in 2022, Metro says eight of its newest trains – the 7000 series – will be on the tracks picking up passengers on Thursday. The 7000 series trains were ordered off the tracks following a derailment in October that exposed major safety issues with their wheels. Although some trains briefly returned, they were ordered off the tracks again in December and none have been in passenger service since.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfirnews.com

VSP investigates possible road rage incident on I-81

The Virginia State Police is investigating what appears to be a “Road Rage” incident which occurred at 7:12 a.m. this morning. Police are searching for a red Mazda 3, which was involved. The Mazda has damage to the entire passenger side of the vehicle. The Mazda was displaying a Colorado license plate of BMUL57.
ROANOKE, VA
Commercial Observer

Loudoun County Public Schools Increases Presence in Leesburg

Loudoun County Public Schools has signed a 11,760-square-foot lease at 900 Sycolin Road to house its digital division. St. John Properties is the owner of the building, one of four that comprise the 17-acre Leesburg Tech Park in Leesburg, Va. “The new [property] will be used by Loudoun County Public...
LEESBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist Hit By Work Zone Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run Crash On I-695, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run crash Thursday night on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, Maryland State Police said. Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where the right two lanes were closed for paving. There, motorcyclist Khary Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe Williams laid down his motorcycle as a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone to avoid the dump truck, but he was struck by the vehicle. The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, and their identity is under investigation.  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Army Corps of Engineers to Present Plan to Prevent Northern Virginia Flooding

The Army Corps of Engineers will hold a public meeting Tuesday night on a plan to prevent flooding in parts of Northern Virginia. Part of the plan includes building a floodwall along the George Washington Memorial Parkway at the Belle View Condominium complex south of Alexandria, a city all too familiar with flooded streets and homes.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy