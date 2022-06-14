ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

Private fire investigator looking for cause of Garfield Hts. explosion

By Tara Morgan
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDOFC_0gAiS69u00

A private fire investigator is looking for answers where a house exploded in Garfield Heights, killing three people.

Relatives and neighbors also want to know exactly what happened.

The State Fire Marshal is going through the process of elimination but hasn't ruled out gas as a cause.

A metal fence is keeping people out of the rubble at what was a brick home on East 81st Street.

Tara Morgan

A fire investigator with a company called Donan surveyed the rubble and areas around where the house once stood.

April Johnson, who lives next door, says she was in her backyard when the house exploded last Saturday.

Tara Morgan

“It was so loud and I remember we shook and it felt like an earthquake,” said Johnson.

Johnson was with her daughter and friends when they heard one pop. She thought it was a large firework and then heard a second pop ten minutes later.

She remembers seeing her neighbor walk into the house less than a minute before it exploded.

The Division of State Fire Marshal identified the people who died as Gerald Bateman, Cassandra Bateman, and Donald Malinowski.

Provided by family.
Gerald Bateman, one of three people killed in the Garfield Heights house explosion Saturday.

A private company looked for clues in the pit of the rubble and outskirts, dropping numbered markers across the street and in Johnson’s yard.

An insurance adjuster logged the damage to Johnson’s house.

Johnson says they ran for cover after the blast when debris rained down on their backyard umbrellas and rooftop. She says the blast cracked her concrete patio.

Johnson believes if it weren’t for her trees as barriers, things could have been much different.

“That was too close to home, it’s surreal, I can’t believe it. I’m just glad me and my daughter are still here; it could have been far worse,” said Johnson.

Johnson says a fire investigator will be out Thursday to check her house, as she is concerned about her gas lines, and there are no answers yet as to what happened next door.

RELATED: Gas not ruled out as cause in deadly Garfield Heights house explosion

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: Unknown suspect breaks into Cleveland’s Bosworth Tavern

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland First District Detective Unit is looking to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect of breaking and entering that occurred on June 2. Police said the man broke into the Bosworth Tavern located in the 3600 block of Bosworth Road at approximately 4:45 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron double robbery suspect remains unknown (video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking to the public to help identify a man they said robbed two Copley Road businesses yesterday afternoon. Around 2:25 p.m., officers said they responded to the first robbery at the Family Dollar in the 900 block of Copley Road. Police said...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garfield Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Garfield Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tara Morgan
cleveland19.com

Second District Police attempt to identify unknown suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Second District Police are looking to the public for assistance in identifying an unknown suspect. According to a Facebook post from the Second District Community Relations Committee, the suspect broken into a female citizen’s car on June 8. They said the victims vehicle was missing...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Youtube Tv#Android Tv#Accident#The State Fire Marshal
cleveland19.com

Murder or suicide? Ohio BCI reviews local cold case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 Investigates uncovered new developments in a cold case out of Beachwood. A 22-year-old man’s suspicious death is now getting a second look. We’ve learned Ohio BCI’s Cold Case Unit is now assisting Beachwood Police with their investigation into Jason Edwards’s death.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning. According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood. Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Accidents
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy