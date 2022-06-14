Richmond Fire Department releases cause of fatal Decatur Street house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An early morning house fire on the southside of Richmond left an elderly man dead and sent an elderly woman to the hospital in early June.

Firefighters battled the blaze that took the life of 75-year-old Tyrone E. Webb for hours on Friday, June 3. Tyrone’s wife, 73-year-old Carolyn Adams was in the house with Webb when it caught fire. Adams was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The fire department said she is expected to recover.

The Richmond Fire Department said the cause of the fire was accidental, and the source of the ignition was electrical. Investigators did not find smoke alarms in the house.

The Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services will install smoke alarms for free. Residents can call the Fire Prevention Office at 804-646-6640 or the Smoke Alarm Request Line at 804-646-1526 to schedule an appointment.

A man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a fire engulfed their home on Decatur Street early Friday morning on June 3. (Photos: Shaneka Adams Peoples)

