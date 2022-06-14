ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

$1.7 million awarded to local governments and nonprofits

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbQSw_0gAiRWoW00

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has awarded Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups. $1.7 million in total has been awarded in grants.

11 local units of government and 22 nonprofit agencies will receive the funding. The grants will be used to help residents make home repairs, energy efficiency upgrades, and neighborhood amenity improvements. The grantees had previously demonstrated a level of need in their communities, as well as propose projects that would make a significant difference in the community.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Program provides funding for small-scale single family home rehabilitation activities including roofs, siding, windows, doors, and accessibility improvements. Up to 50% of the funding can also go to public amenity activities, including park improvements and basketball courts.

“Every Michigander deserves a safe, affordable place to call home and a vibrant community that they can be proud of,” said Governor Whitmer. “Today’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program grants will help local officials and nonprofits complete home repairs, make energy efficiency upgrades, and fund neighborhood amenity projects. Since I took office, my administration has delivered on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to working families, including building nearly 12,000 affordable, attainable housing units, funding home repairs to improve efficiency, helping with utility bills, and more. Let’s keep working together to get it done.”

“This funding is essential for communities across the state to deploy projects that will invoke positive change and improve the lives of residents,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division director.

A list of the grant award winners can be found below:

  • Alcona County ($75,000)
  • Allen Neighborhood Center ($60,000)
  • Bridging Communities, Inc. ($25,000)
  • Capital Area Housing Partnership ($50,000)
  • Central Detroit Christian CDC ($70,000)
  • City of Beaverton ($40,000)
  • City of Dowagiac ($75,000)
  • City of Eaton Rapids ($75,000)
  • City of Hastings ($75,000)
  • City of Ironwood ($45,000)
  • City of Lapeer ($49,493)
  • City of Three Rivers ($50,000)
  • City of Vassar ($50,000)
  • Court Street Village Non-Profit Housing Corp. ($50,000)
  • Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency ($30,000)
  • Grandmont/Rosedale Development Corporation ($37,500)
  • Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley ($25,000)
  • Hope Village Revitalization ($50,000)
  • Jefferson East Incorporated ($75,000)
  • LifeBUILDERS ($75,000)
  • Metro Community Development Inc. ($75,000)
  • NCCS Center for Nonprofit Housing ($25,000)
  • Neighborhoods Incorporated of Battle Creek ($75,000)
  • New Development Corporation ($50,000)
  • New Hope CD Nonprofit Hsg Corp ($75,000)
  • Sinai-Grace Guild Community Development Corporation ($25,000)
  • Southwestern Michigan Urban League ($75,000)
  • Venture, Inc. ($22,500)
  • Village of Cassopolis ($75,000)
  • Village of Mancelona ($30,000)
  • Wayne County Land Bank Corporation ($50,000)
  • Wayne County Metropolitan Community Action Agency ($50,000)
  • Woodbridge Neighborhood Development Corporation ($60,000)

Projects that are funded by the grants are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Related
dbusiness.com

Poverty Map Shows Extent of Michigan’s Lack of Affordable Housing

A new updated version of the Michigan Poverty and Well-being Map from Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor showed that statewide, 12.9 percent of the population are living on incomes below the federal poverty line. “The poverty rate alone doesn’t tell a complete story of how...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Michigan cities, nonprofits receive grants for home repairs

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - More than $1.7 million in grants will go to 33 local governments and nonprofit groups to help residents make home repairs and upgrades. The funding follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement to launch the first-ever Statewide Housing Plan to create or preserve 75,000 housing units, increase homeownership, reduce homelessness and lower utility costs for residents by upgrading energy infrastructure.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Gov. Whitmer joined Michigan National Guard for Pass in Review ceremony at Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the the 2022 Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling on Friday. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have continually proven themselves as an invaluable source of compassion and reassurance to their fellow Michiganders, stepping up to serve our state with distinction through historic challenges,” said Governor Whitmer.
GRAYLING, MI
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan Advance

‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’

Wiping sweat from foreheads under a relentless June sun, the speakers at Mothering Justice’s 10th annual “Mama’s March” — mothers and lawmakers and reproductive health leaders and activists — took to the podium Wednesday outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing. There, they turned towards the Capitol, a towering mountain of brick and sandstone, and issued […] The post ‘Get with the program, or we vote you out’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon gets Michigan Chamber of Commerce's endorsement in GOP primary

Lansing — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday it's endorsing conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon in the Republican primary race for governor. The chamber's decision provided another prominent backer for Dixon, a first-time candidate from Norton Shores, who's also supported by west Michigan's DeVos family and Right...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

M-55, M-46 projects starting Monday

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - More major road projects will begin next week in four mid-Michigan counties. The projects include the M-55 bridge repair project in Ogemaw and Iosco counties, the M-46 resurfacing project in Saginaw and Tuscola counties, as well as the next phase of work on the M-17 resurfacing project in Washtenaw County. These investments are expected to support more than 238 jobs.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wdet.org

Michigan Republicans shut down resolution to commemorate Pride Month

Subscribe to MichMash on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts. Every June in recent years, Michigan Democrats have introduced a resolution to declare June as Pride Month. It was usually sent to committee and never adopted. But last year, the resolution was adopted. In...
MICHIGAN STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
UpNorthLive.com

Woman sentenced for defrauding Veterans Affairs

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A co-conspirator in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Michigan Department of Treasury has been sentenced to prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday. Melissa Flores was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment and ordered her to pay $110,000 restitution, the...
LANSING, MI
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

