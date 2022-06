Watsonville Police lead a man to a patrol car after he reportedly fled from them on foot on the 1800 block of Main Street Tuesday. California Highway Patrol officer Alyssa Gutierrez said Loren Green Silveira, 33, evaded the CHP on June 8 in a 2010 Hyundai on northbound Highway 17 at a high speed. The CHP terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. On Tuesday police spotted Silveira behind the UPS store at the Crossroads Center. After a short foot chase police caught him. He was charged with felony evading police and driving in a reckless manner, Gutierrez said.

1 DAY AGO