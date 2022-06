POCATELLO — After about four months of planning, the inaugural Southeastern-Idaho Pride celebration is set to kick off Saturday with an entire day’s worth of events and performances. The event is being spearheaded by Jon Perisol, the owner of Club Charley's, as well as Southeastern-Idaho Pride members Tanner Gilman, Chris Osborne and Luke Christiansen. “One important element to our event for this year is community visualization,” Gilman said. “It’s important...

