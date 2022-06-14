ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No residents injured after Lufkin house fire

By Cynthia Miranda
 3 days ago

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A person told Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman they woke up and saw flames at the end of their bed Tuesday morning.

The Lufkin Fire Department received a call about a house fire in the 1300 block of Helen Street. A tenant called 911 around 7:35 a.m. about the situation.

Everyone inside the house got out safely. This included five adults and two children. When first responders made it to the location, they saw large flames covering the front of the home.

Officials were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and they kept looking for hotspots. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

