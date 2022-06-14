Iowa City Community Band is returning to perform in a park near you. Here's the June schedule.

Your favorite hometown wind ensemble is back with concerts throughout Iowa City and Coralville this June and July.

The Iowa City Community Band’s 2022 season commences on Sunday.

The Iowa City Community Band has performed continuously in the Iowa City/Coralville area since 1982 (except in 2020) and we look forward to another great summer of making music together. We are delighted to have Rob Medd, band director at West High, serve as our director for the 15th year. This year, we will perform eight times, including Coralville’s 4thFest Parade and pre-fireworks show.

The last few years, ICCB has developed a wonderful partnership with the Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department, allowing us the chance to perform in neighborhood parks across town. This summer, we have concerts scheduled at some of our favorite locations — College Green Park, S.T. Morrison Park, Plum Grove Historical Site and North Market Square Park. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in a few new locations this year as well — Riverfront Crossings Park, Lower City Park, and closing our season at the Johnson County Fair.

Our first three concerts are:

Sunday at 4 p.m. — College Green Park

June 26 at 4 p.m. — Riverfront Crossings Park (joint concert with Iowa City New Horizons Band)

June 30 at 6 p.m. — Lower City Park

No matter where we play, we love seeing familiar faces in the crowd, as well as new attendees. For a full list of concert dates, times and locations, visit our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ICCBand).

ICCB rehearsals are held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Iowa City West High School. We appreciate the school’s partnership in allowing us rehearsal space again this summer. Our rehearsals are June 18 through July 23.

ICCB is always looking for community members (high schoolers and older) to join us. Whether you are a lifelong musician, are just picking up your horn after decades away, or anywhere in between, you are encouraged to attend a rehearsal and see what it’s like.

We play new music every week, which is great for sight-reading practice and also great if you can participate for only one concert this year. If you are interested in participating, send us a message on Facebook and we will provide you more information about our group.

The ICCB operates solely on donations from individuals, families and local businesses to provide free concerts to the public. If you would like to contribute to the band, send your donation to: Iowa City Community Band — c/o West Music, 1212 5th St., Coralville, IA 52241. Make checks payable to the Iowa City Community Band.

The Iowa City Community Band is ready for a great summer of making music together. We hope that you’ll join us often, as a musician or audience member. See you at the park!

Katie Martin serves as the publicist and plays French horn for the Iowa City Community Band. She enjoys making music together with her friends and family in ICCB and at Zion Lutheran Church.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City Community Band is returning to perform in a park near you. Here's the June schedule.