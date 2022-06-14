ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Community Band is returning to perform in a park near you. Here's the June schedule.

By Katie Martin
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bk8we_0gAiQO2900

Your favorite hometown wind ensemble is back with concerts throughout Iowa City and Coralville this June and July.

The Iowa City Community Band’s 2022 season commences on Sunday.

The Iowa City Community Band has performed continuously in the Iowa City/Coralville area since 1982 (except in 2020) and we look forward to another great summer of making music together. We are delighted to have Rob Medd, band director at West High, serve as our director for the 15th year. This year, we will perform eight times, including Coralville’s 4thFest Parade and pre-fireworks show.

The last few years, ICCB has developed a wonderful partnership with the Iowa City Parks & Recreation Department, allowing us the chance to perform in neighborhood parks across town. This summer, we have concerts scheduled at some of our favorite locations — College Green Park, S.T. Morrison Park, Plum Grove Historical Site and North Market Square Park. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play in a few new locations this year as well — Riverfront Crossings Park, Lower City Park, and closing our season at the Johnson County Fair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xhFl9_0gAiQO2900

Our first three concerts are:

  • Sunday at 4 p.m. — College Green Park
  • June 26 at 4 p.m. — Riverfront Crossings Park (joint concert with Iowa City New Horizons Band)
  • June 30 at 6 p.m. — Lower City Park

No matter where we play, we love seeing familiar faces in the crowd, as well as new attendees. For a full list of concert dates, times and locations, visit our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ICCBand).

ICCB rehearsals are held at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Iowa City West High School. We appreciate the school’s partnership in allowing us rehearsal space again this summer. Our rehearsals are June 18 through July 23.

ICCB is always looking for community members (high schoolers and older) to join us. Whether you are a lifelong musician, are just picking up your horn after decades away, or anywhere in between, you are encouraged to attend a rehearsal and see what it’s like.

We play new music every week, which is great for sight-reading practice and also great if you can participate for only one concert this year. If you are interested in participating, send us a message on Facebook and we will provide you more information about our group.

The ICCB operates solely on donations from individuals, families and local businesses to provide free concerts to the public. If you would like to contribute to the band, send your donation to: Iowa City Community Band — c/o West Music, 1212 5th St., Coralville, IA 52241. Make checks payable to the Iowa City Community Band.

The Iowa City Community Band is ready for a great summer of making music together. We hope that you’ll join us often, as a musician or audience member. See you at the park!

Katie Martin serves as the publicist and plays French horn for the Iowa City Community Band. She enjoys making music together with her friends and family in ICCB and at Zion Lutheran Church.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City Community Band is returning to perform in a park near you. Here's the June schedule.

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding Into Marion

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Entertainment
Coralville, IA
Government
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Coralville, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Coralville, IA
Entertainment
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

National Chicken Restaurant Bringing Second Location to Iowa City Metro

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a location already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 other restaurants in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

RioBurittos reopens for first time since derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Nearly two years since the derecho, an area business has officially reopened for the first time since the storm. Rio Burritos was a food truck in Cedar Rapids for seven years leading up to the derecho when the truck took on significant damage. “When we tried...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

From trashy to treasure — busy QC intersection to get makeover

A prominent downtown Davenport intersection was an eyesore Monday and will be transformed into an eye-catching beauty by talented local artists. The old deteriorating Metro Arts murals on two corners of 4th and Pershing were tagged with graffiti last week, and were covered with white primer by late Tuesday, as a new canvas for the 22-year-old Quad City Arts Metro Arts program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Martin
Daily Iowan

Blaming one legislator for accident ignores a lot

It took just one week for the first attack ad to appear in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District campaign between incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne and state Sen. Zach Nunn, the Republican nominee challenging her. On June 14, 2022, a week after Nunn won the Republican primary to oppose the...
IOWA STATE
I-Rock 93.5

These Are The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Iowa And It May Surprise You

I've heard many comment on how crime-ridden Davenport is growing to be but a new study shows it is not the most dangerous city in Iowa. Here's the ranking from RoadSnacks, which looked at FBI data from 2020, specifically the number of violent crimes per capita and property crimes per capita (according to the study, Iowa didn't provide stats for this last year, but the most recent updates will come out this September). So without further ado:
superhits1027.com

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

DAVENPORT — A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. 24-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Green Park#City West#West High#Iccb#Iowa City New Horizons
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

June is a lucky month to be from the Quad Cities when it comes to lottery jackpots. Christine Sanders of Davenport won $50,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game on June 2. Then Rran Claussen of Eldridge won $100,000 in their “Supreme” scratch game on June 10. Now Jean Miller of Davenport has […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30

Cedar Rapids will not be getting a casino for at least the next two years. Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City in need of donations for remodeling. Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris is headed to CWS with Ole Miss. "We have to make sure we're addressing training for law enforcement...
ourquadcities.com

EICC recognizes faculty, staff with Emeritus Award

Five Eastern Iowa Community Colleges faculty and staff members have been recognized with the college’s esteemed Emeritus Award. The awards, presented yesterday evening in a ceremony at Scott Community College’s Urban Campus, were given to retiring individuals who exemplified notable service to students and the community during their years with EICC.
CLINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WQAD

Bettendorf School Board holds special meeting to discuss superintendent

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf School Board held a special meeting Thursday night to specifically discuss Superintendent Dr. Michelle Morse's performance. That meeting was closed to the public. Board members spent about 90 minutes discussing Morse's performance, and members Paul Castro and Michael Pyevich were not present at the special meeting.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf faces lawsuit over deadly crash on I-74 bike path

The City of Bettendorf has been named in a lawsuit over a deadly crash on the new Interstate 74 bike path. Attorney Devon C. Bruce, a partner at the law firm of Power Rogers, LLP in Chicago, has filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of Illinois Western Division arising out of the “catastrophic injuries and ultimate death suffered by 18-year-old Anthony Castaneda,” according to a news release from the law firm.
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag

Security stepped up for Supreme Court justices ahead of Roe V. Wade decision. The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Watch for areas of showers and storms early this morning. Additional re-development later today may be...
FAIRFAX, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

546
Followers
518
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy