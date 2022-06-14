$13 million state grant will help Panama City businesses damaged by Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY — Still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael, 50 business owners across Panama City will start to feel a weight lifted in the upcoming months.

The City Commission on Tuesday approved state-required policies and procedures for the Hometown Revitalization Program's (HRP) Business Façade and Building Improvement grant.

The program aims to help business owners in four low‐ or moderate‐income commercial areas — Harrison Avenue, Beck Avenue, Glenwood and Millville — in their ongoing recovery from Michael. Florida Department of Economic Development funding for the program totals $13.47 million.

City Manager Mark McQueen said he hopes Panama City's launch of the DEO program will be a model for other cities in Florida that suffer similar damage from natural disasters.

"We're very grateful to Governor (Ron) DeSantis and Director Dane Eagle from the Department of Economic Opportunity that created a brand new program called the Hometown Revitalization Program," McQueen said. "This was done as a result of the damage to all of the businesses in the city of Panama City, particularly in the CRA districts. So today's action was moving forward on creating the policies and procedures that'll be used to implement this ... pilot program for the state."

Because the program is new, city officials said they expect to make tweaks along the way as they encounter issues.

The program was started more than a year ago and 50 businesses within the four areas applied for funding. The improvements will include roof and air conditioning updates. No improvements will be made to the interiors of buildings, officials said.

McQueen said city officials now are working to get funding back to the businesses.

"It's a very linear process that has to be employed. We have to ensure there's no duplication of benefits," McQueen said. "So, you can't have received insurance benefits for the same thing that you're getting a grant for. But the governor has given us and Director Eagle has given us a lot of latitudes on how this funding applies to ensure that these businesses get up and running faster."

With the policies approved, it will take six to nine months to go through the next process.

"We have to get potentially architectural and engineering drawings for the facades to make sure that they're built back up properly and withstand hurricane conditions. Once that is designed, then it'll go out for bid," McQueen said. "And once that goes out for bid, the contractors will perform the work. It could take one to two years depending on the scale and scope of the work that each respective business needs to have completed on their own property."

50 businesses applied