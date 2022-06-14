ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

$13 million state grant will help Panama City businesses damaged by Hurricane Michael

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQTTI_0gAiQF5c00

PANAMA CITY — Still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael, 50 business owners across Panama City will start to feel a weight lifted in the upcoming months.

The City Commission on Tuesday approved state-required policies and procedures for the Hometown Revitalization Program's (HRP) Business Façade and Building Improvement grant.

The program aims to help business owners in four low‐ or moderate‐income commercial areas — Harrison Avenue, Beck Avenue, Glenwood and Millville — in their ongoing recovery from Michael. Florida Department of Economic Development funding for the program totals $13.47 million.

Bases gets DEO help:Tyndall, NSA Panama City receive grant to further Hurricane Michael rebuilding efforts

More from HRP grant:Panama City getting $28 million in infrastructure, other upgrades. Here is what's coming.

Millville study:Repair or relocate damaged Millville Water Treatment Plant? $1.5 million study will give the answer

City Manager Mark McQueen said he hopes Panama City's launch of the DEO program will be a model for other cities in Florida that suffer similar damage from natural disasters.

"We're very grateful to Governor (Ron) DeSantis and Director Dane Eagle from the Department of Economic Opportunity that created a brand new program called the Hometown Revitalization Program," McQueen said. "This was done as a result of the damage to all of the businesses in the city of Panama City, particularly in the CRA districts. So today's action was moving forward on creating the policies and procedures that'll be used to implement this ... pilot program for the state."

Because the program is new, city officials said they expect to make tweaks along the way as they encounter issues.

The program was started more than a year ago and 50 businesses within the four areas applied for funding. The improvements will include roof and air conditioning updates. No improvements will be made to the interiors of buildings, officials said.

McQueen said city officials now are working to get funding back to the businesses.

"It's a very linear process that has to be employed. We have to ensure there's no duplication of benefits," McQueen said. "So, you can't have received insurance benefits for the same thing that you're getting a grant for. But the governor has given us and Director Eagle has given us a lot of latitudes on how this funding applies to ensure that these businesses get up and running faster."

With the policies approved, it will take six to nine months to go through the next process.

"We have to get potentially architectural and engineering drawings for the facades to make sure that they're built back up properly and withstand hurricane conditions. Once that is designed, then it'll go out for bid," McQueen said. "And once that goes out for bid, the contractors will perform the work. It could take one to two years depending on the scale and scope of the work that each respective business needs to have completed on their own property."

50 businesses applied

  • Florida Auction Network
  • Amanda R Byers OD PA dba Academy of Eye Care
  • Salty Hobo LLC
  • Ellis Agency Insurance LLC
  • 508 Mulberry A LLC
  • Mosey's Downtown LLC
  • Copper Tap Grille, LLC
  • 508 Mulberry B LLC
  • Hallmark Flowers
  • Tom's Famous Hotdogs
  • Aaron Rich Marketing Bldg 842
  • Paul's Marine Service, Inc.
  • Captain's Table Fish House Restaurant, Inc.
  • Leitz Music Co., Inc.
  • Tovario Solutions
  • Gene's Oyster Bar
  • Corbitt Moseley plumbing
  • Aaron Rich Marketing Bldg 840
  • All American A/C, Inc.
  • PCMI Properties Inc.
  • Lisa Anderson LAW
  • Noles Automotive
  • Tally-Ho Drive In
  • Sunjammers Watersports Inc
  • St. Andrew Baptist
  • The Place Downtown
  • LEM and Co LLC
  • Florida Rock and Tanklines
  • Watson Bayou Holdings LLC
  • Star Motel
  • Corner Tire
  • Alice's on Bayview
  • Sunlight Motel
  • Little Village
  • The LH Bead Gallery
  • Bay Animal Clinic
  • Team Adaptive Inc.
  • Gulf Coast Aquarium
  • Van Horn Transfer and Storage Company
  • Bay Clinic
  • All Pros Solar
  • First Baptist Church
  • Sleep Disorder Center of Panama City
  • Hue Salon and Boutique
  • C&G Sporting Goods
  • Royal American Hospitality Inc.
  • Lana Williams Photography
  • Glen Cove
  • Oak Avenue Office, LLC
  • Baywitch

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Traffic advisories to watch for in Bay County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FDOT would like to remind drivers about present traffic delays they could experience in Bay and Jackson counties as crews work on construction along state roads. Areas currently affected are as follows:. • State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77 – Kentucky...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County unemployment rate is breaking records

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County unemployment rate for April 2022 is breaking records at 2.1%. It’s the lowest it’s been in 30 years. But Bay County has had to overcome several obstacles in the last few years to get here from Hurricane Michael to a global pandemic.
BAY COUNTY, FL
Chipley Bugle

Florida Power & Light

Washington County Council on Aging and Florida Power & Light Company partnered to distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to homebound seniors in Washington County on June 16, 2022. The hurricane meal kits include a three-day supply of nutritious shelf-stable foods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The kits also include water and snacks to help homebound seniors after a storm.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Panama City, FL
Business
City
Glenwood, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Government
WJTV 12

Severe weather causes damage in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Severe weather caused major damage in Bay County Saturday morning. A waterspout came on shore in Panama City Beach causing damage there. The roof of a Grease Pro in Lynn Haven collapsed. A home was damaged in Wewahitchka, trees are down in Clarksville and wind reports suggest that winds […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Throughway coming to Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are swapping four parcels of city-owned land between Oak and Mulberry Avenues, for one piece of property on Harrison Avenue. The city is getting the old Francies storefront at 447 Harrison Avenue from Beach Drive PC Holdings, LLC. In exchange, Beach Drive PC is getting an almost-vacant […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

‘Super reefs’ coming to Okaloosa, Walton beaches

I hate to break it to you, but we are under another heat advisory today, as the hot and humid conditions continue. The Heat Advisory will go into effect from 11am to 7pm Friday across the region for heat indices between 105-112 degrees. Remember safety in this summer heat: make...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Inflation impacting seniors in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation is impacting Americans’ wallets. Seniors who are living on a fixed income said they are trying to find ways to save. “I was hoping that in our ages we would not have to have these severe issues that we are running into,” Frank Reybrock, a Bay County resident said.
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Mcqueen
Person
Dane Eagle
WJHG-TV

A new flooding solution is coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is still feeling the effects of Hurricane Michael after more than three years. Panama City Commissioners approved an effort for the Robinson Bayou Storm Drain Basin Project. The almost $25 million project will help with stormwater management. This will cover the north half of Panama City, starting from the mall going towards Frankford Avenue and the Robinson Bayou area.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Construction at Tyndall Air Force Base is about to take off

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The multi-billion-dollar Tyndall Air Force Base rebuild is starting to take shape. The Bay Defense Alliance gave members of the Bay County Economic Development Alliance a peek Wednesday at some of the plans. When the eye of Hurricane Michael passed over Tyndall Air Force Base, all 700 of the base’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Health advisory issued for parks in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park, Liza Jackson Park and Garnier’s Park of Fort Walton Beach. The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County conducts a bi-weekly saltwater beach water test, sampling 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. The water samples detect enteric bacteria (enterococci) […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Sporting Goods#Gulf Coast#The City Commission
WMBB

Apartment complex proposal sparks controversy in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Commissioners are considering the addition of an apartment complex near Frankford Avenue and 33rd Street. A group called Inlet Property Co. has a plan to develop the 15 acres of land. “Our request today is for you to approve by first reading the annexation and the rezoning and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Eastern Shipbuilding launches R.B. Weeks dredge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new vessel coming to the area will be a big help for beach renourishment. Eastern Shipbuilding Group held a christening and launching of the R.B. Weeks dredging vessel Friday afternoon. The dredge will aid in beach sustainment as well as help maintain waterways for...
PANAMA CITY, FL
AL.com

Panama City Beach temporarily closes part of beach to prevent large gatherings

Officials in Panama City Beach are temporarily closing a portion of the beach to prevent large late-night gatherings. A quarter mile stretch of the sandy beach from west of Boardwalk Beach Resort to west of Long Beach Resort will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. now through July 31, city officials said. The beach at Boardwalk Resort, which has its own security, will remain open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WJHG-TV

Lane closure in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project. Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24. Crews will...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City house damaged in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house has been damaged in a fire, according to officials with the Panama City Fire Department. Panama City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerome Fleeman said in a press release, the department received a call about a structure fire on 8th E Street in Panama City at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Remembering Renee part one

Ed. Note: This is the first of our two-part series about the life and tragic murder of Renee White. You can find part two here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — What were you doing 40 years ago today? Most of you won’t remember, some of you weren’t even born. But for one Bay County man, […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy