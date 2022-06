DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes officially welcomed a new firefighter to the city during a swearing in ceremony, Tuesday. Nate Marx will join the volunteer Fire Department after successfully completing his one year probationary period. “The first year is especially demanding with a lot to learn and many things to get up to speed on. He has already proven himself as an asset and we’re pleased to have him as part of the team,” said Fire Chief Ryan Swanson.

