The proceedings will begin at 1 p.m. ET, and out of four announced panelists who will testify before the committee on Tuesday, three are from the Peach State. They include the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger; the chief operating officer of the Secretary of State's Office, Gabriel Sterling; and a Fulton County elections worker who stayed late at State Farm Arena on Election Night 2020 and became the subject of a withering harassment campaign by conspiracists advancing fraud narratives, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO