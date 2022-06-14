Special Olympics Summer Games Volunteers Needed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) –Need something memorable & meaningful to do on Father’s Day weekend in Grand Junction, CO?

The Special Olympics are in need of many volunteers and are seeking help from the community members with their Colorado State Summer Games presented by Spectrum Adding More to Life. This will be a three-day event starting Friday, June 17 th , to Sunday, June 19 th . The event will be held at Colorado Mesa University where the swimming and athletics activities will take place.

If you’re interested in volunteering, please visit the link below:

State Summer Games – Special Olympics CO

