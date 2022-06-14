ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate, FL

Golden Gate teen arrested for possession of child pornography

By Robert Rose
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested Daniel Delaar of Golden Gate on over 70 child pornography charges following an investigation.

Delaar, 17, is charged with 35 counts of transmission of child pornography, 35 counts of possession of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote three or more images, according to officials.

The investigation found that the transmission of dozens of child pornography files were occurring at Delaar’s residence and were connected to a student email address he had created.

Detectives were able to execute a search warrant at his residence earlier today and took the teen into custody.

