17-year-old Christian O. Capuchino of Aurora is pleading guilty to the offense of aggravated battery with a firearm; a Class X felony. Capuchino and a co-defendant were passengers in a white Hyundai driven by a second co-defendant in the near east side in Aurora around 3:15 pm on November 29, 2020. Capuchino and the first co-defendant left the car, each armed with a handgun and fired dozens of gunshots at the victim, according to Kane County Prosecutors. They returned to the car and left.

AURORA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO