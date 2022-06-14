ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police urge drivers to obey Alabama's 'move over' law in the wake of several recent close calls

By Matt Kroschel
WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst responders are worried the luck is going to run out after several serious close calls in which first responders working along Alabama highways were hit by drivers failing to move over. In Boaz, an officer who was struck by a speeding vehicle on U.S. 431 at Seay Avenue...

wbrc.com

McCalla man killed during domestic shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 46-year-old man from McCalla has died after a domestic shooting late Thursday night. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Brian Keith Lovoy. The shooting happened around 11:08 p.m. in the 5900 block of Coleman Lake Road. Reports say the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Newnan Times-Herald

Alabama couple facing drug, firearms charges after traffic stop

Two people were arrested, and over $9,000 was seized after a traffic stop. The incident occurred on June 5 when officers with the Grantville Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 85. An officer spotted a car traveling 96 mph and conducted a traffic stop. When speaking to the...
GRANTVILLE, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama inmate stabbed to death, state prison officials say

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Odenville man arrested during car chase

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — An Odenville man was arrested during a chase on the morning of Wednesday, June 15. Jason John Sherman, 36, was arrested by Argo Police for attempting to elude and an outstanding failure to appear warrant with their department. Argo has set Sherman’s bond at $2,000. He also has […]
ODENVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Authorities identify suspect charged in Vestavia Hills church murders

Authorities have formally charged Robert Findlay Smith with capital murder of two or more victims after a fatal shooting Thursday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office identified Smith's three victims as Walter Rainey, 84, of Irondale; Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham; and...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston woman dies following accident on U.S. 431

CLEBURNE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Anniston woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in Cleburne County on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers. Troopers said 38-year-old Nyelshulia V. Lewis, was seriously injured when her SUV collided head-on with another car. Lewis was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

I-85 NB near Pike Road reopens following wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near the Pike Road exit area open again. The lanes were shut down for almost three hours Wednesday night because of a wreck. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said a dually pickup truck overturned just ahead of mile marker 16. Burkett said the truck lost the two vehicles that were on its trailer.
PIKE ROAD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Involving Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has reported a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Nyelshulia V. Lewis, 38, was seriously injured when the 2016 Chevrolet Trax she was driving collided head-on with a 2009 Honda Accord driven by Anthony Foreman, 39, of Opelika. Lewis was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. Foreman was transported to an area hospital. Prior to the collision between the Accord and Trax, the Accord struck a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Lauren Dukus, 26 of Woodland. Dukus and two of her passengers were transported to a local hospital. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 217 mile marker, approximately seven miles west of Heflin. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

How marriage rates have changed in Alabama

Compiled data on marriage rates in Alabama using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Local man arrested following DV incident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of domestic violence in the Valley Grove community on Saturday, June 11.  Upon arrival, deputies determined that Austin Kane Yates, 24, of Cullman had pointed a gun at the victim during an altercation. He had then left the scene in his vehicle, crashing his car into the victim’s vehicle.  Yates was located in the vicinity a short time later. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.  He was placed under arrest and charged with: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence/menacing and domestic violence/criminal mischief. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Inmate dies at Easterling Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections on Tuesday confirmed through a spokesperson the death of a man serving at Easterling Correctional Facility last week. William Thierry, 46, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday by correctional staff, and attempts at life-saving measures were unsuccessful, according to the ADOC spokesperson. The...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Woman with small children in car leads police on high-speed chase through Huntsville

A late-night drive at more than 120 mph in Owens Cross Roads ended with a woman’s arrest in Huntsville after she led police on a high-speed chase. Owens Cross Roads Police Department said an officer was monitoring traffic Monday night when he spotted a vehicle traveling 121 mph on U.S. 431. The officer caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Old Highway 431, but when he got out to speak with the driver, the vehicle sped off again.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
DALEVILLE, AL

