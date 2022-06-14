ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunflower County, MS

Carol Jackson, former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, has pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

By Rion Young
tippahnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday State Auditor Shad White announced that Carol Jackson, former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, has pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County. District Attorney Dewayne Richardson’s Office prosecuted the case. Special Agents from the Auditor’s office arrested Jackson in August of 2021....

tippahnews.com

