Carol Jackson, former Executive Director of the non-profit On Track, has pleaded guilty to fraud in Sunflower County.

Effective: 2022-06-17 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bolivar; Sunflower; Washington The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Sunflower County in northwestern Mississippi North central Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Southeastern Bolivar County in northwestern Mississippi * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 309 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Shaw, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Shaw around 320 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO