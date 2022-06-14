Photo Gallery – Caretakers Cottage – New Exhibit at The Stanley – Tours

The Louvre Museum in Paris might be better known for its contents than its architecture, but if there’s one defining feature of the sprawling complex, it’s the classic and elegant arch repeated across its facade. When architecture firm Studio Malka was selected to create 15 modular pavilions within the museum’s prestigious historical collection, they focused on this shape, drawing lines between old and new, modern and historic. The pavilions, which will create new spaces for reflection and engagement among visitors, also pay tribute to the city of Paris itself.

