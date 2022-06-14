ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football gets commitments from four-star cornerback and offensive lineman

By Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

The Summer of Tuck continues for the Michigan State football program .

Jaylon Braxton, a four-star cornerback from Texas, announced on social media that he would commit to Michigan State football’s class of 2023 on Tuesday.

Then a few hours later, Tampa, Florida, offensive lineman Clay Wedin, another four-star recruit, used social media to commit to MSU.

Following a visit on June 3, Braxton, posted his commitment with a graphic and one word, "Committed."

Braxton, from Lone State High School in Frisco, Texas, is the No. 21 cornerback in the nation No. 36 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports .

MSU beat out Baylor for Braxton, who had just recently been on a visit to the Waco campus just before announcing his commitment. Last season, Braxton was named the 2021 Texas District 5-5A D-I two-way Player of the Year.

In addition to football, Braxton has also excelled on the track and running in the 400- and 800-meter relays, and in April he clocked 10.83 seconds in the 100 meters.

Braxton's commitment marks the 10th commitment for the 2023 class at Michigan State and the seventh four-star recruit in the class, putting the Spartans at No. 12 nationally.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Wedin is the No. 21 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 69 player in Florida for 2023. He reportedly visited MSU this past weekend and picked the Spartans over offers from Mississippi State, Auburn, Cincinnati and Ole Miss, among others.

