Inmate assaulted by another inmate in Limestone Co. Correctional Facility

On Tuesday of this week, a man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other agencies. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department, and FBI executed a search warrant at a residence located in Altoona Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle. Chambless stands charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), three counts of the unlawful distribution of controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a marijuana.

ETOWAH COUNTY, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO