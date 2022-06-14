ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Inmate assaulted by another inmate in Limestone Co. Correctional Facility

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was assaulted by another inmate in the Limestone County Correctional Facility...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Limestone Co. man arrested for rape

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man with rape for an incident that occurred on June 11. According to a Facebook post from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputy Uziel Vazquez contacted Limestone County Investigations shortly after arriving on the scene.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Colbert County man arrested for animal cruelty

A Russian State-controlled media outlet released new videos of the two Alabama veterans who are feared to have been captured by Russian forces. The two men are believed to have been captured by Russian Forces. City Magistrate turns himself in. Updated: 9 hours ago. A Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Magistrate turns himself in to police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to a warrant issued earlier this month, a City Magistrate put a man in fear for his life after pulling a gun on him. Daniel Cranor, a Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in to police today for a menacing charge. Due to Cranor being a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
WAFF

Courtland Police Officer involved in crash

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - A Courtland Police Officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon around 12:50 p.m. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a Courtland Police Officer was injured when he collided with a 2019 John Deer tractor that was turning into a field on Alabama Highway 33.
COURTLAND, AL
weisradio.com

Etowah County Man Arrested with Meth, Heroin, Marijuana and Firearms

On Tuesday of this week, a man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other agencies. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department, and FBI executed a search warrant at a residence located in Altoona Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle. Chambless stands charged with drug trafficking (methamphetamine), three counts of the unlawful distribution of controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a marijuana.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Inmate hurt in attack at Limestone Correctional Facility

The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating an inmate-on-inmate attack at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Officials say it happened Sunday, leaving Luther Glenn, 52, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Crestwood Hospital. Glenn is serving a life sentence for assault from Jefferson County. A weapon used in the...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police K-9 retires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department announced that one of its K-9 officers retired this month after a career-ending injury. According to a Facebook post from the Huntsville Police Department, Ghost was a dual-purpose patrol/narcotics dog that was partnered with officer Doug Moore. Ghost is a six-year-old German...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Altoona man arrested on drug-related charges

ALTOONA, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on drug-related charges by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other various agencies on June 14. Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit, Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Oneonta Police Department and the FBI executed a search warrant at an Altoona residence. Donny Ray Chambless, 56, was arrested after agents found one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a handgun and a rifle.
ALTOONA, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

Franklin Co. man arrested on further charges for shooting in March 2020

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on more charges after he allegedly shot at a group of people in March 2020. Tyler Harris is accused of entering a cabin located on Highway 23 and shooting at a group of people as they left the cabin. One victim was hit by a bullet, but her injuries were not considered serious.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Video of Alabamians in Russia emerges

A Russian State-controlled media outlet released new videos of the two Alabama veterans who are feared to have been captured by Russian forces. A Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in and was charged with menacing. PFAs in Decatur drinking water. Updated: 9 hours ago. Under the new guidelines from the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Two Elora Residents Facing Several Charges in Franklin County

On Tuesday June 14th, 2022, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Road area of Franklin County. Upon arrival in the area, deputies made contact with the vehicle described in the compliant and initiated a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, authorities discovered items in the vehicle related to various theft reports spanning across three counties. Deputies and investigators then processed the scene and collected the located evidence.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
thunder1320.com

Franklin County authorities arrest pair suspected in multiple thefts

Franklin County Sheriff’s Department authorities have arrested two subjects who were in possession of items related to various thefts across three counties. Franklin County authorities responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Rd. area on Tuesday, June 14. Upon arrival in the area,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Lawmakers and Leaders Address Gun Control After Church Shooting

One Alabama sheriff worries a newly passed state law could make gun violence worse. Lawmakers and Leaders Address Gun Control After Church …. 2022 Nexstar Day of Caring Helps CASA and Manna House. Drake State Hosting STEM Boot Camp. $10 Million Donation to Fund New Space Camp Facility. Local dealership...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Man facing charges for shooting a man in 2019, found guilty

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was facing a capital murder charge for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2019 has been found guilty of a lesser charge. Marcus McCarver was found guilty of felony murder on Wednesday. In 2019, McCarver shot and killed Austin D’mar Rich at a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

