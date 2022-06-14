Air Quality Alert issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Logan The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunmor, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Logan and southwestern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Insco, Gordonsville, Dimple, Spa, Epleys, Leetown, Dennis, Wolf Lick, Crossroad and Buffalo Fork. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
