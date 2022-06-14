ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Air Quality Alert issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an Air Quality...

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Clay, Crawford, Daviess, Decatur by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Clark; Clay; Crawford; Daviess; Decatur; Dubois; Floyd; Gibson; Greene; Harrison; Jackson; Jefferson; Jennings; Knox; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe; Orange; Owen; Perry; Pike; Posey; Scott; Spencer; Sullivan; Vanderburgh; Vigo; Warrick; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 381 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IN . INDIANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARTHOLOMEW BROWN CLARK CLAY CRAWFORD DAVIESS DECATUR DUBOIS FLOYD GIBSON GREENE HARRISON JACKSON JEFFERSON JENNINGS KNOX LAWRENCE MARTIN MONROE ORANGE OWEN PERRY PIKE POSEY SCOTT SPENCER SULLIVAN VANDERBURGH VIGO WARRICK WASHINGTON
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Logan The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Southwestern Butler County in south central Kentucky * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dunmor, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Logan and southwestern Butler Counties, including the following locations... Insco, Gordonsville, Dimple, Spa, Epleys, Leetown, Dennis, Wolf Lick, Crossroad and Buffalo Fork. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KY

