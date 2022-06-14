Wintrust Business Minute: Three Chicago children’s hospitals among best in U.S.

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Heather Larson, President of Meet Chicago Northwest, joins guest host Jon Hansen to tell us about all the wonderful things to do in Chicago Northwest (the official tourism office for the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, including the communities of Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale)! Heather talks about all the hotels, restaurants and attractions that are part of Chicago Northwest, the robust calendar of events in the area, how businesses are rebounding from the pandemic, some of the newer attractions in the area including First Ascent Climbing & Fitness, and what makes Chicago Northwest different from other suburban areas.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO