Chicago, IL

Wintrust Business Minute: Three Chicago children’s hospitals among best in U.S.

By Michael Piff
wgnradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Three Chicago children’s hospitals...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Chicago’s Northwest suburbs!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Heather Larson, President of Meet Chicago Northwest, joins guest host Jon Hansen to tell us about all the wonderful things to do in Chicago Northwest (the official tourism office for the Northwest suburbs of Chicago, including the communities of Arlington Heights, Elk Grove Village, Itasca, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Schaumburg, Streamwood and Wood Dale)! Heather talks about all the hotels, restaurants and attractions that are part of Chicago Northwest, the robust calendar of events in the area, how businesses are rebounding from the pandemic, some of the newer attractions in the area including First Ascent Climbing & Fitness, and what makes Chicago Northwest different from other suburban areas.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

See Inside This ‘Fairytale' Home With Unique Roof For Sale in Chicago Suburb

A suburban Chicago home has hit the market and one of the first things potential buyers might notice has nothing to do with the inside. The listing says the home has a "Zook-style curved cedar roof," a nod to the late Chicago-area architect R. Harold Zook, who designed several homes in Chicago's suburbs during the 1920s and 1930s, including 34 houses and buildings in Hinsdale.
CHICAGO, IL
momswhothink.com

9 Day Trips from Chicago

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Preckwinkle attends launch of 'Metal Hubs' in Crestwood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new effort to bring jobs to Chicago's south suburbs. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was present at the launch of the "Metals Hub" in Crestwood.It's a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers -- committed to developing new business opportunities in the area.If you want to get your business involved, check out the Southland Development website.
CRESTWOOD, IL
WGN News

Headed to Ribfest? 5 things to know before you go

WHEATON, Ill. — After a two-year absence, Ribfest returns for its 33rd run with four days of music, carnival games and rides, and, of course, ribs. 1. New dates and a new location In addition to pulling back from the 4th of July and becoming a Father’s Day weekend event, the festival has moved to […]
WHEATON, IL
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC Chicago

This 100-Year-Old Train Car Outside Chicago is Available to Rent For Weekend Getaways. See Inside

Looking for a getaway that's not too close, yet not too far -- and isn't your typical hotel suite?. For around $200 per night, you and eight guests can spend a few days inside an original Pullman Palace Train Car in Plano, IL. The "Constitution" sleeper car was built in 1905 at the original Pullman Train Factory a few miles outside of Chicago, according to Willie Cade, the train's owner.
CHICAGO, IL
insideradio.com

Chicago’s WSCR Tweaks On-Air Lineup With New Midday Show.

A pair of veteran Chicago sports talk hosts who have separately been covering the midday hours at Audacy sports “670 The Score” WSCR are teaming up for a new show. “Bernstein and Holmes,” featuring Dan Bernstein and Laurence Holmes, will air from 10am-2pm on weekdays, beginning Monday, June 20. With the launch of the new show, the morning show with Mike Mulligan and David Haugh will go one hour longer, broadcasting from 5:30-10am.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

State board approves sale of West Sub Medical Center

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved the sale of Oak Park-area hospital West Suburban Medical Center to Resilience Healthcare. The approval paves the way for yet another ownership change for West Suburban, a hospital beleaguered by a revolving door of owners. This time around, Village President...
OAK PARK, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Kaegi unveils new tool to view property assessments

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi recently released a data dashboard that displays where property assessments rose and fell in every Chicago neighborhood following the city’s 2021 reassessment. The dashboard may be found at cookcountyassessor.com/ChicagoDashboard. Chicago’s total Assessed Value (AV) grew 31% since its last reassessment, from $35.87b in 2018...
CHICAGO, IL
goodwordnews.com

32 Illinois counties at ‘high’ alert level – NBC Chicago

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to decline in the region, Chicago has moved from a high to medium community level for COVID, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Cook County had 221 new COVID cases, about 10 hospitalizations and...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL

