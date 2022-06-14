ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominique Taylor promoted to men's basketball associate head coach

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
 3 days ago
LAS CRUCES − New Mexico State assistant men's basketball coach Dominuque Taylor has been promoted to associate head coach, head coach Greg Heiar announced Monday.

Taylor's promotion comes after spending one year as an assistant on Chris Jans' NMSU staff and helping guide the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament Round of 32. Taylor is the only assistant coach from Jans' staff who remained in Las Cruces after Jans accepted the head coaching position at Mississippi State in March.

Taylor will act as interim head coach should Heiar be unable to perform. He will be Heiar's first-in-command.

"I'm very excited to announce coach Taylor as my associate head coach," Heiar said in a statement. "In my first 12 weeks here, DT has been instrumental in helping build this roster, giving me the lay of the land here at the university and in the community."

Taylor was the first addition to Heiar's staff following his hiring in early April and was one of two assistants, along with Brian Merritt. Heiar has also announced Darin Graham − another holdover from Jans' staff − as his director of player development; former Aggie Billy Keys as his video coordinator; and Chad Donley as his director of basketball operations. Heiar still has one assistant coach position unfilled.

"(Taylor) has been an interim head coach already (at Bethune-Cookman) and he will be a future Division I head coach real soon," Heiar said. "This is well deserved. I appreciate everything he has done and will continue to do to help all of us during this transition with a new staff and new players."

Heiar said he is still conducting the search process for the unfilled assistant coaching position and hopes to make an announcement in "probably the next 7-to-14 days."

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.

Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

