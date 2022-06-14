ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville woman dies in two-car crash involving Allegan Sheriff's patrol car

By Sarah Leach, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
MANLIUS TWP. — Police say a woman died Sunday evening in Allegan County's Manlius Township after the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed with another vehicle.

At about 7:15 p.m. June 12, Allegan County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to M-89 and 54th Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved an Allegan County patrol vehicle and a GMC Acadia.

The driver of the Acadia was transported to a Grand Rapids hospital and the deceased was the passenger, a 74-year-old woman from the Fennville area.

Police did not release any further details about how the crash occurred.

The two deputies were treated at a local hospital and released.

The crash has been turned over to Michigan State Police for investigation.

