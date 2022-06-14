Keep Pets Safe During Extreme Heat

During the summer, we often want to enjoy the great outdoors with our whole family, which of course includes our pets. As with any season, there are dangers to be aware of as summer gives us that sweltering Tennessee heat and humidity. When taking your furry friends along with you, just being mindful of a few things will help keep them safe and happy.

Here are some tips to keep your pet safe this summer:

Fresh Water

Always make sure your pet has plenty of fresh water available to them. If going out to a bonfire, camping, hiking or any outdoor activity, make sure to take water for your pet as well as yourself.

Know the signs of heatstroke

According to the ASPCA website: “Symptoms of overheating in pets include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor or even collapse. They can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees. Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heat stroke since they cannot pant as effectively. These pets, along with the elderly, the overweight, and those with heart or lung diseases, should be kept cool in air-conditioned rooms as much as possible. ”

Vet visit

As your pet may be running around outside more this time of year, make sure they are up to date on their heart worm medication as well as flea and tick medicine.

Take them inside

Never ever leave a pet in a car during a hot day. Even with the windows cracked, a car baking in the sun can quickly become a furnace and cause heat stroke. Also, a doghouse can heat up rather quickly so let your pet in the air conditioning on extremely hot days.

Grooming and brushing

Make sure your pet is equipped for the heat by trimming their coat and regularly brushing them. Cats can also benefit greatly from regular brushings during the summer months.

