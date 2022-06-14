ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Happy the elephant is not a person, a court rules

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obnKU_0gAiLwDC00
Bronx Zoo elephant "Happy" strolls inside the zoo's Asia habitat in New York on Oct. 2, 2018. Bebeto Matthews/AP

Happy the elephant may be intelligent and deserving of compassion, but she cannot be considered a person being illegally confined to the Bronx Zoo, New York's top court ruled Tuesday.

The 5-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals comes in a closely watched case that tested the boundaries of applying human rights to animals.

The zoo and its supporters warned that a win for advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project could open the door to more legal actions on behalf of animals, including pets, farm animals and other species in zoos.

The court's majority echoed that point.

The decision written by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said that "while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion," a writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty of human beings and does not apply to a nonhuman animal like Happy.

The decision affirms a lower court decision and means Happy will not be released through a habeas corpus proceeding, which is a way for people to challenge illegal confinement. Granting that right to Happy to challenge her confinement at a zoo "would have an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society," read the majority decision.

"Indeed, followed to its logical conclusion, such a determination would call into question the very premises underlying pet ownership, the use of service animals, and the enlistment of animals in other forms of work," read the decision.

The Bronx Zoo argued Happy is neither illegally imprisoned nor a person, but a well-cared-for elephant "respected as the magnificent creature she is."

The advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project argued that Happy is an autonomous, cognitively complex elephant worthy of the right reserved in law for "a person."

Two judges, Rowan Wilson and Jenny Rivera, wrote separate, sharply worded dissents saying the fact that Happy is an animal does not prevent her from having legal rights. Rivera wrote that Happy is being held in "an environment that is unnatural to her and that does not allow her to live her life."

"Her captivity is inherently unjust and inhumane. It is an affront to a civilized society, and every day she remains a captive — a spectacle for humans — we, too, are diminished," Rivera wrote.

The ruling from New York's highest court cannot be appealed. The Nonhuman Rights Project has failed to prevail in similar cases, including those involving a chimpanzee in upstate New York named Tommy.

Steven Wise, the group's founder, said he was pleased it managed to persuade some of the judges. He noted that the group has a similar case underway in California and more planned in other states and other countries.

"We will take a really close look at why we lost and we'll try to make sure that that doesn't happen again to the extent that we can," he said.

Happy was born in the wild in Asia in the early 1970s, captured and brought as a 1-year-old to the United States. Happy arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1977 with fellow elephant Grumpy, who was fatally injured in a 2002 confrontation with two other elephants.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reason.com

No Habeas Corpus for Happy the Elephant

From today's opinion from New York's high court in In the Matter of Nonhuman Rights Project, Inc., written by Judge DiFiore:. For centuries, the common law writ of habeas corpus has safeguarded the liberty rights of human beings by providing a means to secure release from illegal custody. The question before us on this appeal is whether petitioner Nonhuman Rights Project may seek habeas corpus relief on behalf of Happy, an elephant residing at the Bronx Zoo, in order to secure her transfer to an elephant sanctuary. Because the writ of habeas corpus is intended to protect the liberty right of human beings to be free of unlawful confinement, it has no applicability to Happy, a nonhuman animal who is not a "person" subjected to illegal detention. Thus, while no one disputes that elephants are intelligent beings deserving of proper care and compassion, the courts below properly granted the motion to dismiss the petition for a writ of habeas corpus, and we therefore affirm….
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Bronx, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Lifestyle
CBS San Francisco

California Supreme Court rules customers can sue Amazon over lack of toxic warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The California Supreme Court protected a ruling Wednesday that allows customers to sue Amazon.com for failing to warn buyers that some products it sells may contain hazardous substances such as mercury.The court in its decision denied a request by Amazon's lawyers to review a lower court ruling that said Amazon violated the state's Proposition 65, which requires companies to warn consumers about products they make or sell that contain chemicals known to cause cancer, reproductive harm or birth defects.The case involved a lawsuit filed in Alameda County that said the online retail giant knowingly allowed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Difiore
heavenofanimals.com

Blind dog is saved from a laboratory just in time to be A Mom

Currently, many people and groups fight for the rights of animals across the world, yet, there are still areas that treat them as things. In many countries, animals are utilized by enterprises and labs, for research reasons or to test their goods. For this reason, there exist charities and groups...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elephant#Animals#The Bronx Zoo#Court Of Appeals#Hap
TechCrunch

Massachusetts court rejects ballot to define gig workers as contractors

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court’s unanimous decision found that the ballot initiative violated state law and was therefore ineligible to put to voters this fall. The move, which has ended a $17.8 million campaign by gig companies to support the measure, signifies a major win for labor rights activists who argue that companies have been failing to provide proper worker protections and benefits, like workers’ compensation or even a basic minimum wage. In fact, one study found workers in Massachusetts could earn $4.82 per hour if the measure passed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
BBC

Deaf girl Alana, 10, shares hearing journey at Commons event

A deaf 10-year-old girl who learned to talk and hear through the help of a charity has shared her story at the House of Commons. Alana, from Alderton, near Tewkesbury, was diagnosed as deaf as a baby but has been able to hear since she was five due to cochlear implants.
WORLD
Phys.org

Weighing the cost of increasing Saudi heritage tourism

The impact of tourism development at the Al-Hijr Archaeological Site, decreed Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, has been significant since the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy was launched in 2016, which positioned heritage tourism sites as important catalysts in the nation's long-term transition to a post-oil economy.
WORLD
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
100K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy