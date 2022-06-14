ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Ryu to Require Surgery, Will Miss Remainder of 2022

By Ethan Diamandas
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m5uue_0gAiLvKT00

Hyun Jin Ryu will undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season with a UCL injury, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins announced Tuesday.

Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu will have elbow surgery to repair ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) damage and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, according to general manager Ross Atkins.

Ryu is said to have a "chronic" UCL injury, according to Atkins, and the Blue Jays are still deciding whether the 35-year-old needs full Tommy John surgery or some sort of partial repair.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The elbow injury is chronic since it occurred over time through wear and tear, Atkins said. An "acute" UCL injury would've shown significant swelling, ligament damage, or even a tear. That wasn't the case with Ryu.

"We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedure," Atkins said, speaking in the Blue Jays' dugout Tuesday.

Atkins is hopeful Ryu will pitch "at some point" in 2023 after he undergoes the treatment, whatever it is.

It's a frustrating development for Ryu, who was placed on the injured list with forearm irritation on April 17 and then again on June 2.

"[Ryu is] extremely disappointed," Atkins said. "He, I think, got to the point where he said, 'I just want to compete as quick as humanly possible,' and felt like this was the best thing to do that and focus on doing that for us."

A season-ending injury in the third season of Ryu's four-year, $80-million contract—signed in 2019—isn't ideal, but it doesn't mean Ryu's tenure in Toronto was a complete failure. The left-hander finished third in AL Cy Young voting during the shortened 2020 season, which Atkins called an "integral" year for turning the Blue Jays around.

"He was a stabilizer for us," the Jays GM said. "You could absolutely lay your head on the pillow that he was going to go out and keep us, not only in the game, but we would not have to score as much to potentially win ... so, impacted by injury now but feel very good about that acquisition, even though we are here today."

With Ryu gone, Ross Stripling takes over as the Blue Jays' fifth starter for the rest of the season. In seven starts, the right-hander has pitched well, with a 2.81 ERA in 32 innings pitched and only two walks and home runs allowed.

"Pitching as effectively as he has, I feel very good about his ability to impact for not just weeks or months but for the duration," Atkins said of Stripling.

Atkins also made it clear he was leaving the door open for additional reinforcements to Toronto's pitching staff.

"There's a guy on our roster; there's a couple guys off our roster that could be alternatives," he said. "We could think of it creatively, and then obviously we have to consider deadline opportunities and just trade acquisitions that could bolster our depth there."

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Odds for Thursday, June 16 (Baltimore Can't Compete with Kevin Gausman)

At +215, the Baltimore Orioles are the biggest underdogs on Thursday’s MLB schedule as of right now. And for good reason. The O's are dead last in the AL East, taking just one series win in their last six tries. They put up a fight in a 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, but the best they can hope for is a series split this afternoon.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Atkins
The Detroit Free Press

ESPN tabs Detroit Tigers as sellers; Robbie Grossman, Michael Fulmer among trade chips

Last July, Al Avila declared the Detroit Tigers were "not rebuilding anymore," and the 2021 MLB trade Deadline passed with just one move — a trade of left-hander Daniel Norris to Milwaukee for pitching prospect Reese Olson — from the general manager and his front office, facing "no pressure" to sell off assets. However, as Avila's remarks near their one-year anniversary...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tommy John Surgery#Blue Jays Gm#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos says Braves will look to add left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline

At the moment, it’s difficult to find an area where the Braves must improve, but that’s easy to say when your winners of 14 straight. The best teams don’t settle; Alex Anthopoulos proved that this offseason, and he will look to do it again ahead of the trade deadline. On MLB Network Radio, the Braves general manager said he will look to add a left-handed bat before the trade deadline.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Defensemen Ranked for Overall Play – 2021-22 Season

We recently wrote two posts about how the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defensemen ranked for offensive and defensive play using five-on-five on-ice stats per 60 minutes played as tracked and recorded by naturalstattrick.com. As we noted in those posts, we used on-ice five-on-five numbers instead of actual individual stats because...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Alex Sotek – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) NHL Central Scouting: 45th (among EU skaters) Baracchini’s Top 128 May Rankings: Honourable Mention. Alex Sotek is a skilled winger known for his speed and ability to read the play. When the puck is on his stick, he has shown an ability to slow down the game to find open teammates while also demonstrating a willingness to drive the net to create a scoring opportunity. He was one of only four U18 players to dress in 40 or more games in the top-flight Slovakian league this past season.
NHL
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
258
Followers
371
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy