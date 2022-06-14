Man Busted With Cocaine, Heroin, Paraphernalia In Lexington Park: Sheriff

William Lamont Barnes Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A man found asleep behind the wheel in Maryland is facing a host of charges after being busted with cocaine, heroin, and other drugs, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office announced.

Lexington Park resident William Lamont Barnes, 39, was arrested after sheriff’s deputies found him in possession of multiple drugs during an investigation of him and his vehicle.

Deputies responded to the 21200 block of Willows Road in Lexington Park, investigators announced on Monday, June 13, where there was a report of a man unconscious inside a vehicle in the area.

Upon arrival, investigators said that they located Barnes, who had several buprenorphine strips - such as Suboxone - on his lap, and once he was awoken, authorities said that he was taken into custody without incident.

Further investigation led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, heroin, and a digital scale with powder residue on the passenger’s seat.

Barnes was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - not marijuana;

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance;

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance - paraphernalia.

Officials did not announce Barnes’ next court appearance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.