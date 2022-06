JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — In this CBS 12 News I Team exclusive, for the first time, you can listen to the victim in the Jupiter child abuse case: "The Boy in the Box." In a video played in open court earlier this week, during a defense motion hearing about evidence preservation, the victim's face appeared blurred out, as he’s still a minor, but the judge and lawyers listened to his voice and some of his story.

JUPITER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO