ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Cigar lounge opens Thursday

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago

HIGH POINT — Southerlands Cigar Lounge at 804 N. Main St. in High Point will hold its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The new business will offer cigars for sale and feature areas on-site for smoking cigars. It will be open year-round and includes a bar, luxury seating, a 700-square-foot outdoor deck, private smoke rooms and lockers for beverage storage.

The owner is Wayne Southerland and the business is located in the building that used to house a Pizza Hut restaurant.

According to a press announcement, it has been designed to “cater to a diverse clientele and will delight every type of cigar enthusiast, from novice to connoisseur.”

It’s designed to appeal to patrons who want “to socialize with friends, host a business meeting, plan a celebration, or merely to indulge in a relaxing cigar.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Argus

811 Silver Leaf Drive

- Wyngate Village- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with attached garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom town home in Wyngate Village. Large den with open kitchen and large island. Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas fireplace and one car attached garage. Nice fenced in patio .Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. Master bedroom has separate tub and shower and large walk in closet, and double vanity sinks.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

204 Lady Slipper ln,

CHARMING HOME - Property Id: 918172. This charming home is a must-see. Features include a fireplace, coordinating appliances and cabinets in the kitchen, and plush carpeting. The wainscoting and crown molding add a hint of style to this sophisticated space. Make this beautiful home yours, apply now!!!. Apply at TurboTenant:...
JAMESTOWN, NC
News Argus

5517 Old Thomasville Rd

Cute House with Amazing Yard - Property Id: 918206. This home was built in the 40's so it's a little older but she was built with so much character and built to last. The yard alone is massive with a privacy fence enclosing it. The house is right in the edge of High Point, less than 5 minutes from the new food hall and baseball field. Only 20 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem. It comes equipped with a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and microwave. Truly a must see and won't be on the market for long.
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

New restaurant promises to serve ‘hearty food at a good price’

A new soul food restaurant is coming to East Winston. Next month, Goodness Gracious, which is looking to take customers “back to grandma’s kitchen” is scheduled to open at 2600 New Walkertown Road. The restaurant is owned and operated by power couple Damion and Selina Galloway, Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
News Argus

603-619 W. 23rd Street & 2322-2336 N. Cherry Street

2336 b cherry street - 2 bedroom 1 bath. stove/ refrigerator included.carpet and lvp in unit gas heat. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet fee. Dog breed must be approved. Apartments have a 20 LB weight restriction on pets.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2906-G St. Marks Road

Westminster Place - Bolton Street! - Extra nice 3-bedroom townhome with enclosed porch with fireplace! Wood, ceramic tile and laminate floorings. Den with freestanding fireplace. Washer, dryer and bar refrigerator provided but not maintained. Nice patio off den. Community has pool. Tenant pays electricity and water/sewer/stormwater. One year lease. Copy...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2689 ST. JOHNS PLACE

2689 St. Johns Pl-3BR/2.5BA-Townhouse!! - 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in St. John's Place, 1½ Stories, Large Living Room, Dining & Sunroom, Kitchen Includes S/R/DW/Micro, W/D, LVT & Carpet Flooring, Heat Pump & Central A/C, Dedicated Heat Pump and Central A/C for Sunroom, Private Rear Patio, Community Pool. $800.00 Deposit with Excellent...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville Silversmith doing it the old fashion way

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Jobe is a traditional silversmith.  “I try to create wearable works of art,” said Jobe, a master silversmith, who makes jewelry the old fashion way. “Sand casting is really for jewelry a dying art.” The techniques he’s using are thousands of years old, many of which you won’t find in text […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigars#Pizza Hut
FOX8 News

Greensboro prepares for Juneteenth celebrations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people are finding special ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year. June 19, 1865, marks the day when slaves in Galveston, Texas learned they were free. To celebrate this federal holiday, there are many events happening in and around the Piedmont Triad. Glenn Perkins, the curator of community history at the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: A "Margaritaville" state of mind for summer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The weather is hot and it really feels like summer but I have another reason its summer at my house. The tiki bar.I worked with someone to put this dream together about 7 years ago. Basically, it all started when I was sitting on my back porch one summer evening listening to some Jimmy Buffet and wishing I was at the beach. I have been a "beach person" my whole life and will one day move to the coast in retirement. So, I thought to myself, how could I grab some of that beachy vibe at my house 100s of miles inland? The tiki bar! So, I contacted a friend of mine who builds homes for a living and we started designing it.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Historic Reynolda offers a unique place to glimpse history

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — What was once a country estate, community, and model farm in Winston-Salem is now a place where people can learn, shop, eat, and exercise. Historic Reynolda includes gardens, shops, walking trails and the Reynolda House Museum of American Art. Allison Perkins, Wake Forest Associate Provost of Reynolda House & Reynolda Gardens, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

$1 million ticket sold in Forsyth County expires soon

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $1 million ticket won in the New Year’s Eve Mega Millions drawing expires soon, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 2-5-30-46-61-8. The ticket expires on Thursday, June 30. The winner bought the ticket at the Circle K on Williams Road […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shortages cause headache for A/C repair companies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Technicians at Williams Plumbing Heating and Air Condition said calls about broken A/C unites have doubled. "This week, it's been extremely busy for us with the temperatures," said general manager, Kenneth Strickland. Strickland said the demand for repairs gets worse as a hot week continues because...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Protest organized around Winston-Salem Drag Queen Storytime

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — ADrag Queen Storytime is one of many events planned in Winston-Salem for Pride Month. But it's getting a lot more attention because of a protest planned around it. Drag Queen Anna Yacht is set to read books to kids at Bookmarks on Saturday, June 18. The...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Cooling stations open across the Piedmont

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s important to limit your time outside when the temperatures are this hot. The Salvation Army is making sure people have a space to relax and hydrate. They’re opening cooling centers in High Point and Greensboro where you can beat the heat. The centers are open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
6K+
Followers
267
Post
808K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy