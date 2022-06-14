Cigar lounge opens Thursday

HIGH POINT — Southerlands Cigar Lounge at 804 N. Main St. in High Point will hold its grand opening Thursday with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.

The new business will offer cigars for sale and feature areas on-site for smoking cigars. It will be open year-round and includes a bar, luxury seating, a 700-square-foot outdoor deck, private smoke rooms and lockers for beverage storage.

The owner is Wayne Southerland and the business is located in the building that used to house a Pizza Hut restaurant.

According to a press announcement, it has been designed to “cater to a diverse clientele and will delight every type of cigar enthusiast, from novice to connoisseur.”

It’s designed to appeal to patrons who want “to socialize with friends, host a business meeting, plan a celebration, or merely to indulge in a relaxing cigar.”