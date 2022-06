WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM) - After striking a deal on a bipartisan agreement over the weekend, Senator John Cornyn said Monday that he hopes the Senate can turn the framework into a bill by the end of the week and have it pass the Senate next week. "I believe that the principles that we came up with will save lives," Cornyn said. "To me, that is the ultimate goal." The framework seeks to improve gun safety, mental health and school security following the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured...

