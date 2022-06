MILWAUKEE — After a full day of searching, there is still no sign of the two men who went into rushing water Monday to save a 10-year-old boy. "We have covered every accessible portion of this river (Kinnickinnic) from 31st and KK to the lake four times today — on foot, on a boat, anyway we could get to it, we have covered those areas. We have had no luck in that search today," Milwaukee fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday evening.

2 DAYS AGO