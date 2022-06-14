Carroll’s Melton tied for 2nd after 1st round at state

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – The annual IHSAA boys state golf tournament got underway with first round action on Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, and Carroll’s Hunter Melton is just one stroke off the lead with 18 holes to go.

Melton, competing as an individual, shot an even par 72 on Tuesday. He’s tied for second with Cody Coleman of Silver Creek while Connor McNeely of Guerin Catholic leads the way at -1.

Justin Hicks off lead is tied for eighth at +2, just three strokes off the lead. As a team, Leo sits tied for 11th out of 15 teams at +41. Warsaw is sixth at +31. Guerin Catholic currently leads the field at +11 while Westfield is second at +15.

The second and final round of the state tournament is set for Wednesday at Prairie View.

