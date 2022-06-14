Multiple Baltimore Homes Damaged In Early Morning Fire

Fire Takes Over Five Homes Photo Credit: Baltimore Fire Department

Multiple homes were damaged in a massive early morning fire that broke out in Baltimore County.

The fire started on the 3600 block of South Hanover Street around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

A total of five homes were involved in the fire. Four of the homes were vacant, and one of the homes has a partial collapse. No injuries have been reported in this incident.

