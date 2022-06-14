Multiple Baltimore Homes Damaged In Early Morning Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple people were hospitalized Friday morning following a crash in Havre de Grace, authorities said.
The crash was reported by the Susquehanna Hose Company about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ohio Street.
Three patients were evaluated at the scene, and the fire department said at least two of them were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.
#SHCo crews are clearing the scene, with the patients being transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Trauma. @HdGPolice have control of the scene. #HavredeGrace #HdG pic.twitter.com/cLjiUab1DY
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) June 17, 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire broke out inside a vacant home late Thursday in West Baltimore's Poppleton neighborhood, the city's fire union said. A photo from the scene showed the blaze had the potential to spread to another vacant home next door. The fire started around 10 p.m. at...
Traffic in Fairfax County this week was an absolute dumpster fire. No really, a pile of trash caught fire and blocked traffic for an hour on Thursday, June 16, police said. Trash in a garbage truck caught fire along Simpson Road Thursday morning in Fredericksburg, the Stafford County Sheriff's Offi…
One man is dead after he and another man were shot in an early morning attack in Baltimore, authorities say. The two victims were found with gunshot wounds on the unit block of Calvert Street around 3:57 a.m., Thursday, June 16, Baltimore Police say. The victims were transported to a...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a collision on Washington Boulevard Thursday night in Arbutus, Baltimore County Police said.
A 2019 Chevy Malibu and a 2012 Honda Pilot were both traveling north on Washington Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m., police said, when the Honda began to slow down for a red light.
The Pilot was struck by the Chevy as it was slowing down, and the driver of the Chevy, identified as 52-year-old Troy McNeil, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
A man died in a violent late night collision in Baltimore, authorities say. Troy McNeil, 52, was killed after his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended a 2012 Honda Pilot near a traffic signal on Washington Boulevard, according to Baltimore County Police. The driver of the northbound Honda Pilot was slowing down...
Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
The victim in a fatal hit and run motorcycle incident in Baltimore has been identified as a Milford Mill man. Khary Tier Williams, 46 was operating a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle when he was allegedly struck by a dump truck pulling out of a construction site on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit around 11:45 p.m., Thursday, June 16, according to Maryland State Police.
Police responding to a mobile home community stabbing in Cecil County Wednesday, June 15 were greeted by a crowd of people gathering 'round apparently to watch the commotion, authorities said. Zachary Guy, 27, Michael Fuller, 23, Glenn Miller Jr., 39, and James Vandergrift II, 25, were found suffering puncture and...
Police are seeking the public's help locating a critically missing teenager in Baltimore County, authorities say. Camryn Jones, 17, was last seen in the Randallstown area wearing a blue romper, white shoes, and carrying two shoulder bags. Jones is described as 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Anyone...
All lanes were blocked on a stretch of I-70 in Washington County following a reported multi-vehicle crash. An alert was issued shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Friday, June 17 regarding a three-vehicle crash in Hagerstown near exit 35, according to multiple unconfirmed reports. The report said that motorists can expect...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters have responded to an apparent turbine fire at the Domino Sugar refinery Thursday night in Baltimore, according to the Baltimore firefighter’s union.
Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted around 10:30 that firefighters are on the scene of the turbine fire. Plant workers were able to extinguish some of the flames, the union said.
🔥BUILDING FIRE🔥@dominosugar1100 Key Hy E 21230#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest on scene with a turbine that was on fire. Plant personnel knocked down some the fire.
This is the 2nd active fire in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/GODdSjSDkS
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) June 17, 2022
The extent of any damage is unclear.
The refinery, which has been in the Locust Point Industrial area for 100 years, produces more than 40 different products and manages 23 packaging lines, according to the company.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 31-year-old man shot in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday died, Baltimore Police confirm. Darrel Fulton was pronounced dead by hospital personnel Friday as a result of his injuries. According to police, on Tuesday just before 2 a.m., an off duty Baltimore Police sergeant was driving near West...
ESSEX, MD—The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a project next week to improve traction on the driving surface of the inner and outer loops of I-695 in the vicinity of Chesaco Avenue in eastern Baltimore County. Work will include texturizing .35 miles of the asphalt pavement and replacing reflective pavement markings as needed. Starting at 9 …
Myersville, Md. (NS/DG) – A fatal accident on Interstate-70 westbound in Frederick County is under investigation. Maryland State Police say Jordan Scott Maddocks, 33, of Canal Fulton, Ohio was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer at around 3 a.m. Investigators report that Maddocks got out of his car on...
WOODLAWN, Md. — A motorcyclist was struck and killed Thursday night by a dump truck that left the scene, Maryland State Police said. State police said troopers were called around 11:45 p.m. Thursday to the Outer Loop of the Beltway near the Interstate 70 interchange in Woodlawn. Police said...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A hit-and-run crash Thursday night on I-695 in Baltimore County that killed a motorcyclist is under investigation, Maryland State Police said.
Officers responded at 11:45 p.m. to the work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at the I-70 exit, where the right two lanes were closed for paving. There, motorcyclist Khary Williams, 46, of Milford Mill, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe Williams laid down his motorcycle as a dump truck was pulling out of the active work zone to avoid the dump truck, but he was struck by the vehicle.
The driver of the dump truck did not remain at the scene, police said, and their identity is under investigation.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Neighbors created a makeshift memorial Thursday outside three homes that were destroyed by arson early this week. While investigators said the fires were intentionally set, they cautioned they have not confirmed a motive for the arson. Many neighbors believe the arson was a hate crime, directed at the LGBTQ community.
A beloved, son, brother and father has died in a box truck crash into two utility poles, a stone wall, and a fire hydrant in the 2000 Block Lititz Pike/PA 501 in at 4:11 a.m. Thursday, June 9, police say. Manheim Township police were called to investigate the crash and...
