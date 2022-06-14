ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Sayre man among 6 arrested for weapons possession

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police have arrested six men, one of them from Sayre, on multiple weapons charges after traffic stops in Broome County.

The NYSP Community Stabilization Team conducted a traffic stop in the Town of Chenango on June 12 after seeing a vehicle commit traffic violations. Police said the two men in the car were Jeffrey Everetts (39) from Sayre and Nephrem Holt (32) from Albany.

Both men allegedly had several illegal guns and magazines that weren’t compliant with the New York State SAFE Act. They also allegedly had illegal metal knuckles and suspected narcotics.

In another traffic stop on the same day on the same street, in Chenango, police allegedly found four other men in possession of multiple illegal guns and magazines.

The four arrested were Robert Applegate II (56) and Glen Applegate (28) from Kinzer, Pa., Robert Applegate III (31) from Lancaster, Pa. and Trevor Sweigart (29) from Lititz, Pa.

The six men were charged as follows:

  • Jeffrey Everetts: 4 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Nephrem Holt: 2 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 1 count of 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Robert Applegate II: 3 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Robert Applegate III: 3 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Glen Applegate: 3 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Trevor Sweigart: 4 counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon

All six men were processed at State Police Binghamton and arraigned in Broome County Central Arraignment. They were then taken to the Broome County Jail without bail.

Comments / 5

Len Kristoff
2d ago

Why the picture of the MC vest no mention of charges being related to any organization and the best are not illegal

Reply
3
RackAttack
3d ago

Why are brass knuckles illegal? I mean, holy cow, you don't want people protecting themselves in any way shape or form, do you?

Reply(2)
2
