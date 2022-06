Nobody wants clean waterways and a clean environment more than I do. I'm a fisherman, a hiker, and a homeowner near the water. I go to the supermarket just about every day. I stuff a few of the same plastic bags that they've banned in my back pocket before I go into the store. You can get 300 of them for under $15 on Amazon and they say thank you. What could be more pleasant than that?

