High temperatures raise health concerns in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s and low 100s throughout the state for the next few days, with the heat index making it feel like its more than 100 degrees outside. The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging people to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and sun and to limit outdoor activity in order to prevent heat related illnesses.

Here are some tips to help you stay safe and beat the heat!

Stay Cool

Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Stay inside, in an air-conditioned place. That could be your home, a family member or friend’s place, a library or the mall

Take a cool shower or bath

Don’t

Don’t leave infants, children or adults in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked. If you see anyone in a locked vehicle, call 911.

Avoid using heat-generating appliances like ovens or stoves. Avoid hot, heavy meals that will add heat to your body.

Don’t spend too much time outdoors and limit your outdoor activity to mornings and evenings. Cut down on exercise and if you must exercise, take breaks and stay hydrated.

Don’t forget your sunscreen, wide-brimmed hat or sunglasses.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water, even before you are thirsty! Avoid alcoholic and sugary beverages that can make you lose even more body fluid.

Be aware that very cold drinks may cause stomach cramps

As you lose salt and minerals from your body while sweating, replace them. Sports drinks and liquid IV are beneficial.

Stay Informed

Keep up to date with your local weather forecasts. WJBF Weather

Use the buddy system to check on each other twice a day while working in the extreme heat.

Be aware that heat related illness can cause confusion or loss of consciousness.

Keep an eye out for those at greater risk for heat related-illness such as: infants and children, people over 65, people who are overweight, people who overexert themselves during work or exercise, people who are physically ill

Pets

Remember to make sure your pets have protection from the sun

Make sure they have plenty of fresh, cold water

Add ice to their water/food if possible

Tree shade and tarps help keep animals cool and safe because they don’t obstruct airflow. A dog house does not offer the airflow, making it hotter for your pet.

Remember to stay hydrated, stay cool and stay informed. Stay safe outside this summer and look out for one another. To learn more about the signs of heat-related illnesses and how to treat them, visit the CDC website .

