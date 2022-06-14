Tulsa Crime Stoppers hosts Town Hall to discuss active shooter response

Tulsa Crime Stoppers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers is hosting a Town Hall event discussing what roles law enforcement agencies have during an active shooter situation.

The meeting comes two weeks after mass shootings at the Natalie Building at Saint Francis and a Memorial Day festival in Taft.

There will be several guest panelists during the event, including Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Tulsa Police Captain Michael Eckert, and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler.

Everyone is invited to attend and share their thoughts. If you have a question, you’ll be provided with an index card to share.

The Town Hall begins Tuesday, Jun. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Tulsa Tech’s Lemley Campus.

©2022 Cox Media Group