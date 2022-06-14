County, Three Rivers seek affordable housing developer

New affordable housing may go on county-owned land near the future Public Safety Center in northern Faribault, pending funding approval from the state.

The Rice County Board of Commissioners, acting as Rice County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority, on Tuesday approved soliciting requests for proposals for the housing development.

The HRA, in partnership with Three Rivers Community Action and a not-yet-determined developer, will seek to create a neighborhood of at least six new houses. The intention of the project is to provide affordable housing to first-time homeowners with 115% or less of the Rice County median income.

Discussion arose regarding whether the houses would be single-family or multi-family. HRA Executive Director Joy Watson expressed her desire for a mix of the two.

“What I would like to see is a mixed use area,” she said, “so that we can have a mix of income [and] a mix of households out there.”

Commissioner Steve Underdahl added that, while he hopes to see a more developed plan in place, he is supportive of the idea.

“I’m fully supportive of housing in this area and the goals that we’re trying to accomplish there with it,” he said. “I think we really need to develop a plan for this property. Piecemealing things generally doesn’t yield a good finished result.”

Once a developer is determined, the team will submit an application for funding from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by mid-July. These funds are intended to help with down payments and value gaps, which would help potential buyers’ financing options.

The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency meets to discuss the application in mid-December. Upon approval, the developers intend to submit a proposal to Rice County for a donation of 1.5 acres of land to lower costs further.

The potential new neighborhood would be built on the land that was purchased for the new Rice County Public Safety Center and other development. While the exact location of the neighborhood would be up to the county, it was suggested that the houses would go on the northern portion of the land.

The request for proposal states the project is being done with the intention of establishing a precedent for future development projects in the county. While this particular project is a fairly progressive solution to the housing crisis, this type of project isn’t new for Three Rivers.

Three Rivers led the way in developing the Prairiewood Townhomes in Faribault, which were completed in 2014. Outside of the city, Three Rivers has also developed a multitude of neighborhoods and rental units using similar financing strategies.

The major difference of this project is that the homes will be purchased instead of rentals.

Three Rivers has secured and invested over $100 million in Southern Minnesota affordable housing development, according to its website. It has helped over 250 homeowners with their down payments.