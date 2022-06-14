ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Poulter Said He "Wouldn’t Recommend" Anyone Else Follow His Marvel Workout Regimen, And 14 Other Actors Who Called Out The Toxic Body Standards In Superhero Movies

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2Bvv_0gAiIWZ300

A lot of TV and movie roles come with expectations for the actors who play them to look a certain way — especially in the superhero genre. Audiences and studios alike often expect actors in the Marvel or DC universes to be as buff, fit, or thin as the characters in the pages of a comic book. For many actors, the body-shaming continues after the TV show or movie has wrapped.

Marvel Studios / Via giphy.com

Of course, looking exactly like an illustrated character is impossible — and trying to push your body to those limits can be harmful for both the actor and the audience. However, some actors are pushing back against these toxic body standards and praising those who support them to embrace themselves the way they are behind the scenes.

Marvel Studios / Disney+ / Via giphy.com

Here are 15 actors who called out or fought back against the toxic body standards in superhero movies:

Some entries mention disordered eating.

1. Will Poulter put himself through a rigorous diet and gym regimen to prepare for his MCU debut as Adam Warlock — who's genetically engineered to be "perfect" — in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 . He told the Independent , "I wouldn’t recommend anyone do what I did to get ready for that job."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DG7e4_0gAiIWZ300
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"The most important thing is that your mental and physical health has to be number one, and the aesthetic goals have to be secondary," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0OVa_0gAiIWZ300
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

He continued, "Otherwise, you end up promoting something that is unhealthy and unrealistic if you don’t have the financial backing of a studio paying for your meals and training. I’m in a very privileged position in that respect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCAWn_0gAiIWZ300
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for BFI

2. While Natalie Portman was filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, paparazzi pictures circulated and alleged that she was pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qed5G_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

Calling out the tabloid on her Instagram story , she wrote, "Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant. But apparently it’s still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Moh5Y_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

"Do better," she concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJT0i_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

3. When Eternals director Chloé Zhao offered Brian Tyree Henry the role of Phastos, he had one question: "How much weight do I have to lose?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cV7jE_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

However, Zhao responded, "What are you talking about? We want you exactly as you are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxmoL_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

Henry told Variety , "It just triggered me to be an 11-year-old kid who is watching these superhero movies, and not ever seeing anyone like me reflected. And how I would take these posters and put them in my locker, and just hope that one day there will be somebody representing me, in the way you know that I am."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hLoBi_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

4. After Zhao cast Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, he decided that he wanted to work with nutritionists, trainers, and a cardiologist to prepare for the film. However, the online praise he received for his physical transformation quickly morphed into body-shaming .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jy08s_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

He told Vulture , "The way I look has been way too important to me...to hear a bunch of people reaffirming my own darkest thoughts about myself was very difficult."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZvRP_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

"It’s very easy to get obsessed with that number on the scale. ... I certainly have, and for me, it’s not great to weigh myself every day. ... I know exactly what I weigh every day, and if I could change something, I would love to not have to think about that," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZXov_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

5. When Florence Pugh was cast as Yelena Belova in Black Widow , she ensured that no one else was controlling her fitness regimen. She told Elle , "I wanted to know whether it was them or me calling the shots. That was a big deal for me."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8d9j_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

"I didn’t want to be part of something where I was constantly checked on. And people making sure I was in the 'right' shape. That’s not me at all," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05z48D_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

She also monitored her own nutrition, cooking all of her own meals at home and bringing them to set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuOE7_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

6. Scarlett Johansson "had a freak-out moment that lasted about half a day" when she first saw how form-fitting her Black Widow costume was for Iron Man 2 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLOnG_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

"Then I said, 'Okay, time to suck it up' and just went full force into getting in shape to wear the costume and perform the physical action so it looked just right," she told Sci Fi Movie Page .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxORM_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

Additionally, she told Inside the Actors Studio , "Who wants to get into something like that? You just think, 'Oh God, really?' Couldn’t it have some sort of peplum skirt or something like that? This thing is so, 'There you are.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRpBi_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

7. When Alicia Silverstone played Batgirl in Batman & Robin , the tabloids cruelly labeled her "Fatgirl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U6E4W_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

She told the Guardian , "It was hurtful, but I knew they were wrong. I wasn’t confused."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBwHr_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

"I knew that it was not right to make fun of someone’s body shape, that doesn’t seem like the right thing to be doing to a human," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mjv7C_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

8. During an early meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Brie Larson pointed out that older comics showed Carol Danvers wearing more revealing outfits, so Feige gave her his word they wouldn't be dressing her like that in the Captain Marvel movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIgg5_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

While Larson trained for the role, she wasn't expected to make herself fit into a certain size costume. Rather, the costume was continually altered to fit her changing body.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kg9Ky_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

Costume designer Sanja Milkovic Hays told British Vogue , "Over the course of working out, she was finding out more and more what her action scenes were going to be, and so we were making sure what we were doing would allow her to do certain things. ... We were moving things by half an inch here and half an inch there [to get it right]."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0AFF_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

9. When Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary in the CW's Arrowverse, was younger, she was made fun of for being "too muscular." On Twitter , she said, "It made me feel insecure about my body. Now I get to be like...I’m a superhero."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mA6K6_0gAiIWZ300
Dean Buscher / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

However, the body-shaming followed her into the spotlight as online trolls continued to criticize her. Calling them out on Instagram , she said, "Do I struggle with accepting my body type? Umm yes. Would I like having curves like [Sofía Vergara]? Umm yes, but if we all looked the same that would be boring. Like painting the sunset all in one color."

@caitylotz / Via Instagram: @undefined

She continued, "I see a lot of online body shaming, if someone’s body is not to your liking...keep it to yourself. It’s not your body, and making people feel insecure won’t help them, and it definitely won’t help you."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvLEo_0gAiIWZ300
Dean Buscher / ©The CW / courtesy Everett Collection

10. A year after Stephen Amell ended his run as Oliver Queen on Arrow , he shared a shirtless selfie on Instagram — and trolls left hateful comments about how his body had changed since the show.

@stephenamell / Via Instagram: @undefined

On Facebook , he called out the body-shamers, writing, "I'm in tremendous shape and I'm strong. ... We did the photography for that poster a little over 9 years ago."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22H1v1_0gAiIWZ300
The CW / Via youtube.com

Jokingly, he added, "Next time I post a photo in my hot pink skivvies, I'll try and remember to flex! If that isn't good enough, send me your address. I will show up to steal your boyfriend or your girlfriend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og2SA_0gAiIWZ300
The CW / Via youtube.com

11. Paul Rudd called out the fact that he had to sacrifice his personal happiness to prepare to play Scott Lang/Ant-Man. He told Variety , "Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1urA7e_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

"I basically didn’t eat anything for about a year," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sClLm_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

He continued, "I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xVj9W_0gAiIWZ300
Marvel Studios / Via youtube.com

12. After a leaked picture of Grant Gustin in his new costume for The Flash Season 5 circulated online, he faced an onslaught of body-shamers who said he was "too thin" to play Barry Allen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeyaI_0gAiIWZ300
The CW / Via youtube.com

Calling them out on Instagram , he wrote, "That’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. ... As far as the body shaming. That’s what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tg7gY_0gAiIWZ300
The CW / Via youtube.com

"I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFN3I_0gAiIWZ300
The CW / Via youtube.com

13. After paparazzi pictures of Jason Momoa shirtless while on vacation circulated online, people body-shamed him for not looking exactly the same as he did in Aquaman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kzqq_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

However, he told TMZ that he was "not at all" hurt by the harsh comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFtDe_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

He joked, "Tell TMZ I'll show you my dad bod soon."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1brkYZ_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

14. While Robert Pattinson was preparing to play the lead in The Batman , he lied to GQ and said he wasn't working out — but he later admitted that lie came from a place of insecurity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=390L0a_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

He told MovieMaker , "I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out. ... Unless you are in the most unbelievable shape, where people are just genuinely curious, going, 'How have you achieved, like, physical perfection?' or whatever."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mc38N_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

"I think I was doing the interview when I was in lockdown, as well, in England. ... I was in a lower gear of working out," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryJ5Q_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

15. And finally, when Gal Gadot was cast as Wonder Woman, some online trolls criticized her for having a smaller bust than her comic book counterpart. So, she responded by suggesting a historically accurate alternative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5tD7_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

She told Rolling Stone , "I told them, 'Listen, if you want to be for real, then the Amazons, they had only one boob. Exactly one boob.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxQay_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

"So what are you talking about here? Me having small boobs and small ass? That will make all the difference," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1RsW_0gAiIWZ300
Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

The National Eating Disorders Association helpline is 1-800-931-2237; for 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741741.

